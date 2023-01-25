Pathaan screening and party: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's special night- see pictures

On Tuesday night (January 24), Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and other Pathaan cast members attended a special screening of Siddharth Anand's film in Mumbai.

Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated comeback flick, was finally released today (January 25, Wednesday). The spy thriller, directed by hitmaker Siddharth Anand, marks SRK's return to leading parts after a four-year hiatus.

The Badshah of Bollywood is reunited with his long-time onscreen partner Deepika Padukone for the movie Yash Raj Films is producing. The Pathaan crew attended a special film screening on Tuesday night in Mumbai before its release.

Pathaan's producers staged a low-key screening event on January 24, Tuesday night in Mumbai, ahead of the film's wide distribution. Pathaan's main guy, Shah Rukh Khan, attended the screening event with his gorgeous wife Gauri Khan. The Bollywood star looked as dapper as ever in a semi-formal black shirt, matching black pants, and a striking black necklace.

In the film, John Abraham, who portrays the main antagonist Jim, is twinned with SRK in black. The gorgeous combination included a black t-shirt, a matching hooded sweatshirt, and black slacks.

Deepika Padukone, who is teaming with Shah Rukh Khan for the fourth time in her career for Pathaan, looked stunning in a comfortable light brown hoodie. The actress finished off her appearance with a pair of similar brown pants, her usual free, untidy haircut, and little make-up.

Pathaan in spy universe of YRF

Pathaan is the latest instalment in Yash Raj Films' highly acclaimed espionage world, following Salman Khan's blockbuster Tiger trilogy and Hrithik Roshan's War. Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan, is an ex-RAW field agent who returns to the field after a lengthy exile to safeguard India from Jim, the deadly commander of the terrorist cell 'Outfit X,' played by John Abraham. In Siddharth Anand's ambitious film, Deepika Padukone plays a spy who assists Pathaan in his goal.