Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pathaan screening and party: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's special night- see pictures

    On Tuesday night (January 24), Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and other Pathaan cast members attended a special screening of Siddharth Anand's film in Mumbai.
     

    Pathaan screening and party: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's special night- see pictures RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 25, 2023, 7:55 AM IST

    Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated comeback flick, was finally released today (January 25, Wednesday). The spy thriller, directed by hitmaker Siddharth Anand, marks SRK's return to leading parts after a four-year hiatus. 

    The Badshah of Bollywood is reunited with his long-time onscreen partner Deepika Padukone for the movie Yash Raj Films is producing. The Pathaan crew attended a special film screening on Tuesday night in Mumbai before its release.

    Also Read: Pathaan: 11 reasons to watch Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's film

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Pathaan's producers staged a low-key screening event on January 24, Tuesday night in Mumbai, ahead of the film's wide distribution. Pathaan's main guy, Shah Rukh Khan, attended the screening event with his gorgeous wife Gauri Khan. The Bollywood star looked as dapper as ever in a semi-formal black shirt, matching black pants, and a striking black necklace. 

    In the film, John Abraham, who portrays the main antagonist Jim, is twinned with SRK in black. The gorgeous combination included a black t-shirt, a matching hooded sweatshirt, and black slacks.

    Deepika Padukone, who is teaming with Shah Rukh Khan for the fourth time in her career for Pathaan, looked stunning in a comfortable light brown hoodie. The actress finished off her appearance with a pair of similar brown pants, her usual free, untidy haircut, and little make-up.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Pathaan in spy universe of YRF
    Pathaan is the latest instalment in Yash Raj Films' highly acclaimed espionage world, following Salman Khan's blockbuster Tiger trilogy and Hrithik Roshan's War. Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan, is an ex-RAW field agent who returns to the field after a lengthy exile to safeguard India from Jim, the deadly commander of the terrorist cell 'Outfit X,' played by John Abraham. In Siddharth Anand's ambitious film, Deepika Padukone plays a spy who assists Pathaan in his goal.

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2023, 7:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Oscars 2023 nominations: India bags 3 Nominations RRR's Naatu Naatu, The Elephant Whisperers, All That Breathes RBA

    Oscars 2023 nominations list: India bags 3, RRR's Naatu Naatu, The Elephant Whisperers, All That Breathe

    Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter; star's account restored after 2021 ban RBA

    Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter; star's account restored after 2021 ban

    Pathaan: Deepika Padukone spills the beans on sizzling on-screen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan vma

    Pathaan: Deepika Padukone spills the beans on sizzling on-screen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan

    Pathaan rating by BBFC: Know how much Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets under sex and violence RBA

    Pathaan rating by BBFC: Know how much Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets under sex and violence

    Netizens slam Ram Gopal Varma for his weird toe-sucking tweet for SS Rajamouli, call him 'double meaning' vma

    Netizens slam Ram Gopal Varma for his weird toe-sucking tweet for SS Rajamouli, call him 'double meaning'

    Recent Stories

    Pathaan FIRST REVIEW HIT or FLOP Shah Rukh Deepika Padukone film is worth your time and money? Read this RBA

    Pathaan FIRST REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone’s film is worth your time and money? Read THIS

    Basant Panchami 2023 Why is Saraswati Puja called Bengalis Valentine Day? RBA

    Basant Panchami 2023: Why is Saraswati Puja called 'Bengalis' Valentine’s Day'?

    Pathaan 11 reasons to watch Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's film in theatres

    Pathaan: 11 reasons to watch Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's film in theatres

    Daily Horoscope for January 25 2023 Aries Taurus Virgo Cancer Scorpio Leo Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 25, 2023: Good day for Aries, Leo; be careful Cancer

    Numerology Prediction for January 25 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for January 25, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Not that I am aware of India adopting split captaincy - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Not that I am aware of India adopting split captaincy' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon