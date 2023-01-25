Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pathaan LEAKED: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film on Tamilrockers, Tamilblasters, other Torrent sites

    First Published Jan 25, 2023, 8:36 AM IST

    YRF's Pathaan featuring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone leaked online on some Torrent sites. The film is available for free HD Download on many illegal sites.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Pathaan day has arrived! Moviegoers are ecstatic to see the spectacle in theatres, and we can see the excitement among fans on social media. In addition to King Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana play important parts.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The film is set in the espionage universe created by YRF. While SRK fans are anxious to see the film in theatres, there is some bad news about the project. Pathaan, the latest film to be pirated, stars Shah Rukh Khan. The movie was leaked online and is now accessible for free HD download.

     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to reports, the film is now available on torrent sites shortly after its initial release, with people searching for it using the keywords Pathaan Free Download, Pathaan MP4 HD Download, Pathaan Tamil Rockers, Pathaan Telegram Links, Pathaan Movie Free HD Download, and Pathaan Free Download Link.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    A few sites, including 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, Onlinemoviewatches, Filmywap, and Tamilrockers, have already began streaming the film online in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, and HD.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    However, it appears that the threat of piracy isn't stopping the Pathaan mania from spreading across the country. With advance reservation sales making history throughout the country, Shah Rukh Khan's film is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club by the end of this week.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pathaan is the next instalment in Yash Raj Films' highly acclaimed espionage world, after Salman Khan's blockbuster Tiger trilogy and the Hrithik Roshan-starrer War. Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan, is an ex-RAW field agent who returns to the field after a lengthy exile to safeguard India from Jim, the deadly commander of the terrorist cell 'Outfit X,' played by John Abraham. In Siddharth Anand's ambitious film, Deepika Padukone plays a spy who assists Pathaan in his goal.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pathaan is now in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Aside from SRK, Salman Khan makes a cameo in the film, tying it to his Tiger series.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    While it was previously reported that Hrithik Roshan would participate in Pathaan, linking the picture to War, a recent source has refuted the speculations, indicating that Hrithik would not appear in Pathaan.
     

    (Disclaimer: Asianet News does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)

