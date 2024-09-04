Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    "No point in holding grudges": Zeenat Aman on forgiving men who 'ill-treated' her

    As per reports, Zeenat Aman and actor Sanjay Khan were in a relationship, however, it did not end well as Sanjay was already married.

    "No point in holding grudges": Zeenat Aman on forgiving men who 'ill-treated' her RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 2:11 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 2:11 PM IST

    Zeenat Aman is a legendary actress who ruled Bollywood during the era of 1970s. From Don to Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Zeenat has shown her acting prowess over the years. These days, Zeenat is an uplifting icon and influencer on social media and an example of aging gracefully. She also shares her wisdom and profound insights into life via her writing. 

    Zeenat has led an unconventional life filled with ups and downs in the film industry. As per reports, Zeenat Aman and actor Sanjay Khan were in a relationship, however, it did not end well as Sanjay was already married. Zeenat has opened up about dealing with physical abuse 'publicly' and mentioned that it was a 'brief' period of her life during a chat with Simi Garewal. 

    In another interview with Rediff, Zeenat talked about forgiving the men who 'ill-treated' her and there is no point in holding grudges. She said, “I’ve forgiven them completely. I see no point in holding grudges. I’d rather not have any negativity within me. It’s all gone, washed away. With every passing year, it’s only the here and the now that seems important."

    Sanjay Khan who was accused of hitting Zeenat Aman, said that he 'never slapped her' on Hrishikesh Kannan's podcast. He also said it was a 'PR attack' and in multiple interviews, he has tried to clear his name by repeatedly saying that he never slapped her. “I was even accused of her eye going out… she is losing her eye which is not right. If you see ’81, ’82, ’83, ’84, she has done several films. There is evidence to the fact that she has perfect eyes. Later on in life she became a little squint because her mother was squint a little bit. It was a hereditary thing that was labeled one me that I slapped her, I never slapped her, and this was blasphemy,” he said.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    VIRAL video: Katy Perry shares delivery room clip just after giving birth to her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom RBA

    VIRAL video: Katy Perry shares delivery room clip just after giving birth to her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom

    Netflix 'The Perfect Couple' trailer OUT: Ishaan Khattar's first Hollywood show to feature Nicole Kidman RBA

    Netflix's 'The Perfect Couple' trailer OUT: Ishaan Khattar's first Hollywood show to feature Nicole Kidman

    IIFA 2024 Technical Awards: 'Animal', 'Jawan', 'Pathaan' win big! Check out full winners list RKK

    IIFA 2024 Technical Awards: 'Animal', 'Jawan', 'Pathaan' win big! Check out full winners list

    Rehana Sultan in ICU: Rohit Shetty, Javed Akhtar and other offer financial aid to veteran actress

    Rehana Sultan in ICU: Rohit Shetty, Javed Akhtar and other offer financial aid to veteran actress

    Kollywood actor and filmmaker Mohan Natarajan dies of illness at 71 RBA

    Kollywood actor and filmmaker Mohan Natarajan dies of illness at 71

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss Kannada season 11: Potential contestants list creates buzz on social media vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada season 11: Potential contestants list creates buzz on social media

    How to Identify Authentic Handloom Sarees: Tips and Tricks anr

    How to identify authentic Handloom Sarees

    6 benefits of drinking coriander water daily RKK

    6 benefits of drinking coriander water daily

    The mysterious death of actor Gaurav Tiwari who talked to ghosts RKK

    The mysterious death of actor Gaurav Tiwari who talked to ghosts

    The mysterious death of actor Gaurav Tiwari who talked to ghosts RKK

    The mysterious death of actor Gaurav Tiwari who talked to ghosts

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon