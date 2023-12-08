Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Mission Start Ab': Prime Video to release original reality series, to air from THIS date

    'Mission Start Ab' is said to be a first-of-its-kind competitive series that will focus on grassroots entrepreneurs in India and bring their stories of grit, resilience, and unshakable endurance to global audiences in 240+ nations and territories. 

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 3:37 PM IST

    The OTT platform Prime Video has announced the release of 'Mission Start Ab', an original reality series with its international launch on the service on December 19, 2023. The show is said to be a first-of-its-kind competitive series that will focus on grassroots entrepreneurs in India and bring their stories of grit, resilience, and unshakable endurance to global audiences in 240+ nations and territories. 

    The series was created and developed in conjunction with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, to uncover and support entrepreneurs from all over India to establish the next potential Unicorns. 

    Show's Judges

    Three of India's most knowledgeable and experienced investors—Kunal Bahl (Titan Capital), Anisha Singh (She Capital), and Manish Chowdhary (Wow Skin Science)—serve not only as judges and investors but also as mentors, guiding and nurturing contestants to sharpen the skills required to scale their startups. 

    About 'Mission Start Ab'

    'Mission Start Ab' brings together a varied group of new-age businesses and entrepreneurs from a variety of industries, including robots, finance, tech, health and wellness, and technology-enabled marketplaces. The series gives viewers a front-row seat to India's dynamic innovation and development at the grassroots level. 

    It delves into the unique stories of these pioneers from humble beginnings, highlighting their big objectives, cultivated abilities, personal sacrifices, and vision to confront real-world difficulties. The show not only trains these ten entrepreneurs to turbo-charge their made-in-India ideas through a series of intensive tasks, interactive exercises, and one-on-one mentorship sessions but also acts as an important guide for aspiring innovators across the country.

