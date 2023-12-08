Bigg Boss 17: K-pop singer Aoora to enter house as wild card, all you need to know about the singer

Aoora, a K-Pop sensation is likely to appear on the reality television show 'Bigg Boss 17'. The show's creators have released a promotional video featuring the K-pop singer and shared that a new wild card is set to enter the house.

The post

The video began with Aoora singing the song Hindi song 'Woh Kisna Hai' and ColorsTV's official Instagram handle wrote, "Jab hogi wild card entry of the biggest K-Pop sensation, tab badal jaayegi ghar ke andar ki situation" in the caption. Only a little of Aoora's face was revealed in the brief video. In the video, he says, "Janam se videsi, but dil se ekdum desi."

Also Read: Red Sea Film Festival: Alia Bhatt raises eyebrows in sliver sparkle outfit

About Aoora

Aoora rose to prominence in India after performing a cover of Mithun Chakraborty's renowned song 'Jimmy Jimmy'. The new version incorporated elements of Indian music, as well as K-pop, and fans, couldn't stop gushing over it. The chart-topping song was originally composed by late composer Bappi Lahiri for the film 'Disco Dancer', starring Mithun Chakraborty.

His rendition of 'Swag Se Swagat' earned a million views last September and the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department announced the same month that he would play a series of performances across India to commemorate the 50th anniversary of India-South Korea diplomatic relations.

During his journey to India, Aoora sang 'Woh Kisna Hai' from the film 'Kisna: The Warrior Poet' at the Mathura event, leaving all of his fans speechless. He passionately expressed his love for Indian culture by performing Korean interpretations of iconic Bollywood songs, which received millions of views on social media sites.