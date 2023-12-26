'Merry Christmas' title song out: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi release the perfect festive song

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Merry Christmas' is all set to release in theatres on January 12 and ahead of the film's release, the makers have released its title single on the occasion of Christmas. The song was created by Pritam and Ash King sang it. 'Merry Christmas' is directed by Sriram Raghavan, who has previously directed blockbusters such as 'Badlapur' and 'Andhadhun'. The trailer for the film was released a few days ago, and it piqued everyone's interest.

'Merry Christmas' title song

Tips' social media took to Instagram to reveal the song's music, writing, "The perfect #MerryChristmas song is here In Cinemas 12th Jan."

'Merry Christmas' trailer

According to the trailer, filmmaker Sriram Raghavan has put his spin on the classic structure of romance, with suspense, seduction, and surprise in store for the audience. Vijay and Katrina's chemistry is exciting and is sure to wow the audience.

About 'Merry Christmas'

Merry Christmas is shot in two languages and has a variety of supporting performers. Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand also appear in the Hindi version. The Tamil version, on the other hand, stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.