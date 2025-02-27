'People said our kids would join ISIS,' Priyamani reveals shocking comments on her interfaith marriage

Priyamani got married to Mustafa Raj, an event organizer, in 2017. But this couple is still facing negativity and their kids are also being traumatized with the online trolling. She revealed how they had to deal with the negativty and to what extent the trolling went.

Priyamani, the Tollywood star of the early 2000s, is now doing significant roles in series like Family Man, His Story, etc. She also appeared in many powerful roles like Article 370, Maidaan, Jawan, Custody, Virata Parvam, etc., showing her fierce frame as an actress. After her film 'Jawan' with Shah Rukh Khan, Priyamani's interviews went viral for the shocking revelations made by this actress about the paps culture and the PR game of the Bollywood actors.

Priyamani reveals shocking comments on her interfaith marriage:

Along with that, Priyamani recently revealed shocking things about her marriage and the reaction of people to her marriage. To begin with, Priyamani got married to Mustafa Raj, an event organizer, in 2017. Priyamani is a Hindu, while her husband is a Muslim, and they had an interfaith marriage. This led to many trolls and cyberbullying through text messages and online comments.

Priyamani stated that she and her husband, even after many years of marriage, still face negative comments and hate online for their interfaith marriage. She revealed, ''When I announced my engagement, I just wanted to share this happy moment with people whom I honestly believed genuinely cared for me. However, I don’t know for what rhyme or reason, unnecessary hate started pouring in, and the love jihad accusations followed. They even went to the extent of saying that, when we have kids tomorrow, they would join ISIS."

She further explained the issue and her opinions, saying, “I understand that since I belong to the media and the film industry, you can say what you want. But why do you want to attack somebody who is not at all a part of this industry? You don’t even know who that person is. It took a toll on me for 2-3 days because I kept getting a lot of messages. Even now, if I post something with him, nine out of ten comments will be about our religion or caste."

Priyamani did not only complain about the issue but also spoke about the importance of being kind to people around us despite the caste and religion. On the professional front, Priyamani is currently busy with a Tamil film, 'Jana Nayagan,' and a Kannada film, 'Khaimara.'.

