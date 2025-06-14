Telugu actress Kalpika Ganesh was booked by Hyderabad police after an alleged altercation at Prism pub during her birthday celebration. She reportedly clashed with staff after being denied permission to bring an outside cake

Telugu actress Kalpika Ganesh was recently booked by the Gachibowli police following an alleged altercation at a popular Hyderabad pub, Prism, where she had gone to celebrate her birthday last month. According to several media outlets, an argument broke out between Kalpika and the pub staff, prompting the arrival of the police. Despite the authorities being present, the actress reportedly continued to behave aggressively and used offensive language toward the pub employees.

Sources close to the incident mentioned that the commotion began after Kalpika was denied permission to bring in an outside birthday cake. In a complaint submitted by the pub’s management, it was alleged that she damaged property, threw plates, made derogatory comments about staff members, and refused to calm down even after the police intervened. Video clips capturing the verbal clash have been circulating widely on social media.

Career Highlights of Kalpika Ganesh

Kalpika Ganesh began her career in the Telugu film industry with the 2009 film Prayanam. Over the years, she has appeared in several supporting roles in notable films such as Orange, Julayi, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Padi Padi Leche Manasu, HIT: The First Case, and Yashoda. Her most recent film appearance was in Atharva (2023).

Apart from her film work, Kalpika has made a mark in the digital space with her roles in the Zee5 web series Ekkadiki Ee Parugu and Loser. She earned recognition as a performer with a 'Best Actress' award for her role in the short film Malli Kaludham, and also directed a short titled Perfect Coffee, according to IMDb.