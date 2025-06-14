Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' sets the small screen ablaze with a record-breaking 5.1 TVR, surpassing even the T20 league. After a ₹1800 crore box office haul, Pushpa Raj's magic continues on television.

Allu Arjun truly reigns as a superstar. From winning the National Award to dominating the box office, he's proven his mettle. 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' stormed cinemas, and now his charisma continues on TV with a stunning 5.1 TVR rating, securing the top spot. Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has shattered another record, outshining even the biggest blockbusters.

'Pushpa 2' Outperforms T-20 League

With a remarkable 5.1 TVR, the film surpassed the nation's most-watched T20 league, which averaged 3.9. This marks a significant milestone in the film's journey, showcasing Allu Arjun's widespread appeal.

Scroll to load tweet…

Pushpa 2's Global Box Office Triumph

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' set new benchmarks for success. It captured hearts and shattered box office records, earning a staggering ₹800 crore in Hindi alone and nearly ₹1800 crore worldwide.

Allu Arjun's Upcoming Films

Anticipation builds for Allu Arjun's next move. Whatever the icon star brings to the screen next is sure to be a sensation. Unconfirmed reports suggest he recently signed Geetha Arts' 'Shaktiman,' directed by Basil Joseph. He was previously in talks for Atlee Kumar's 'AA22xA6' opposite Deepika Padukone. He's also set for 'Pushpa 3: The Rampage,' directed by Sukumar. These films are expected to release over the next two to three years.