    Urfi Javed SEXY video: Actress surprises fans by barely covering herself with a necklace-themed outfit - WATCH

    First Published Dec 30, 2022, 2:09 PM IST

    Urfi Javed aka Uorfi, surprised netizens when she shared a video of herself. In the video, she covered her modesty with a necklace-themed outfit.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed is one of the most prominent and loved TV personality elevating the fashion game in the industry. She has worked hard to reach where she is today. She is an icon who needs no further introduction. Urfi's sartorial choices in fashion are often a mix of eccentric and quirky, but the actress stands by it. She slams the trolls and even recently bashed a public figure on social media for commenting that she deserves to be in jail due to her fashion choices. Her spontaneity is what makes her the bold and quintessential fashion diva.

    While she has garnered a strong fanbase for her creative yet fresh choices that redefine fashion. She also gets trolled and rape threats because of the same. But the diva is fearless and unapologetic when it comes to fashion. It is the reason that while massive section of people loves her, some of them dislike her choices. But no matter what, people cannot ignore Urfi.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Often, Urfi gets slammed by netizens. But this time, she is getting trolled for barely covering herself in a necklace-themed backless outfit.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    She is serving her fans with a dose of alluring looks wherein, she is grooving to a piece of music playing in the background.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Posing in a necklace-themed outfit, the actress upped the oomph factor on the gram. Urfi was leaning against a wall and flaunting her hot looks.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    She has tied up her hair in a bun and has curls adding an aura to her entire look. With a nude lip-shade and eye makeup, the actress slays it effortlessly.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi posted the video almost two hours back on her official Instagram handle. She put no caption but only a smiley heart emoji. As soon as the video got posted by Urfi, her fans flooded the comments section. Urfi fans applauded the diva for her brave and innovative looks, But some of them also bashed her as usual.

