Urfi Javed SEXY video: Actress surprises fans by barely covering herself with a necklace-themed outfit - WATCH

Urfi Javed aka Uorfi, surprised netizens when she shared a video of herself. In the video, she covered her modesty with a necklace-themed outfit.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Urfi Javed is one of the most prominent and loved TV personality elevating the fashion game in the industry. She has worked hard to reach where she is today. She is an icon who needs no further introduction. Urfi's sartorial choices in fashion are often a mix of eccentric and quirky, but the actress stands by it. She slams the trolls and even recently bashed a public figure on social media for commenting that she deserves to be in jail due to her fashion choices. Her spontaneity is what makes her the bold and quintessential fashion diva.

While she has garnered a strong fanbase for her creative yet fresh choices that redefine fashion. She also gets trolled and rape threats because of the same. But the diva is fearless and unapologetic when it comes to fashion. It is the reason that while massive section of people loves her, some of them dislike her choices. But no matter what, people cannot ignore Urfi.

