'Looks like college viva exam': Alia Bhatt mocked by netizens for her speech on 'gender equality'

Alia Bhatt has become the brand ambassador of Gucci. In a recent campaign, the actress spoke about gender equality but got ridiculed and made fun of by netizens on social media.

Alia Bhatt is now known internationally too! She has an international project and has become the global ambassador of the globally prominent apparel brand Gucci. She was a part of Gucci's Cruise 2024 runway in South Korea.

She got papped along with K-pop star IU, Dakota Johnson and many others. However, Alia Bhatt is currently in the news as fans are not very impressed with her speech on Gender Equality as a part of the Gucci Campaign. Her speech video has gone viral and netizens have given out severe reactions.

In the now-viral Reddit video, Alia Bhatt stated that if she is productive within herself, she can also be helpful to society. She says, "If she is empowered, productive within herself, she will be productive at home, for her children, for the community, for her country, and that has a ripple effect on everyone connected to the woman."

She wore a black outfit with tresses kept open and her simple makeup done. The video has got shared on Reddit. Many users have stated that her speech makes no sense.

A few people also said that she only rehearsed and learned the lines and that it looked like she was reading a script. A comment on the video reads, "Me in college viva, making absolutely no sense and still thinking that I aced it." Another comment read, "Very well rehearsed but lacks conviction."

