Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Looks like college viva exam': Alia Bhatt mocked by netizens for her speech on 'gender equality'

    Alia Bhatt has become the brand ambassador of Gucci. In a recent campaign, the actress spoke about gender equality but got ridiculed and made fun of by netizens on social media.

    'Looks like college viva exam': Alia Bhatt mocked by netizens for her speech on 'gender equality' vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 2:05 PM IST

    Alia Bhatt is now known internationally too! She has an international project and has become the global ambassador of the globally prominent apparel brand Gucci. She was a part of Gucci's Cruise 2024 runway in South Korea. 

    She got papped along with K-pop star IU, Dakota Johnson and many others. However, Alia Bhatt is currently in the news as fans are not very impressed with her speech on Gender Equality as a part of the Gucci Campaign. Her speech video has gone viral and netizens have given out severe reactions.

    ALSO READ: Why did Taylor Swift regret trying to get young fan on stage at Eras Tour? Know details

    In the now-viral Reddit video, Alia Bhatt stated that if she is productive within herself, she can also be helpful to society. She says, "If she is empowered, productive within herself, she will be productive at home, for her children, for the community, for her country, and that has a ripple effect on everyone connected to the woman."

    Alia Bhatt chimes for gender equality|Gucci.TBh I couldn’t get what she meant here.🙈
    by u/SugarfreeJalebi in BollyBlindsNGossip

    She wore a black outfit with tresses kept open and her simple makeup done. The video has got shared on Reddit. Many users have stated that her speech makes no sense. 

    A few people also said that she only rehearsed and learned the lines and that it looked like she was reading a script. A comment on the video reads, "Me in college viva, making absolutely no sense and still thinking that I aced it." Another comment read, "Very well rehearsed but lacks conviction."

    ALSO READ: World Environment Day 2023: Glance at date, history, theme, and importance

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2023, 2:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Adipurush Prabhas spills beans on his wedding plans, will he wed in Tirupati? Know details here ADC

    Adipurush: Prabhas spills beans on his wedding plans, will he wed in Tirupati? Know details here

    Adipurush: Is Kriti Sanon dating Prabhas? Actress reveals the TRUTH vma

    Adipurush: Is Kriti Sanon dating Prabhas? Actress reveals the TRUTH

    Bear Grylls next adventure PM Modi to Rajnikanth know Indian celebs who have been on the ride and are in line

    Bear Grylls next adventure: PM Modi to Rajnikanth-know Indian celebs who have been on the ride and are in line

    Prosenjit Chatterjee's favourite food items-'rosogolla' or 'mishti doi'? Know unique details of Bengali star ADC

    Prosenjit Chatterjee's favourite food items-'rosogolla' or 'mishti doi'? Know unique details of Bengali star

    Good news for Thalapathy Vijay's fans; Leo's first look will be out on THIS date- details out RBA

    Good news for Thalapathy Vijay's fans; Leo's first look will be out on THIS date- details OUT

    Recent Stories

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: R Ashwin fans miffed after India opt for Ravindra Jadeja in crucial Oval clash snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: R Ashwin fans miffed after India opt for Ravindra Jadeja in crucial Oval clash

    Kerala: Crime Branch to probe Shraddha death case; Students end protest in college anr

    Kerala: Crime Branch to probe Shraddha death case; Students end protest in college

    Curfew imposed in Maharashtra's Kolhapur after protests over social media posts on Aurangzeb Tipu Sultan gcw

    Curfew imposed in Maharashtra's Kolhapur after protests over social media posts on Aurangzeb, Tipu Sultan

    Football Lionel Messi to Inter Miami? Inside Argentine's luxurious $9 million Miami apartment with car lift osf

    Lionel Messi to Inter Miami? Inside Argentine's luxurious $9 million Miami apartment with car lift

    5 reasons why you should buy Samsung Galaxy F54 5G gcw

    5 reasons why you should buy Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon