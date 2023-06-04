World Environment Day 2023: Glance at date, history, theme, and importance

World Environment Day 2023 will get observed on Monday, 5 June. Know the theme of the day and more mandatory details over here alongside why is it mandatory to celebrate this day every year.

Image: Freepik

World Environment Day gets celebrated every year on 5 June. This day helps raise awareness about environmental problems and how we can take steps to tackle them. People should know about the environmental issues that can be a threat. We must take action immediately to avoid problems later on. We should learn to take care of our environment. World Environment Day helps us know more about the changes we can implement. Let us look at the history, theme and importance of this day.

Image: Freepik

World Environment Day 2023 Theme: World Environment Day is celebrated with a different theme every year. The one for this year is pre-decided. The theme for World Environment Day 2023 is "Beat Plastic Pollution." This theme serves as a reminder that people using plastic should start thinking of alternative ways to reduce its use.

Image: Freepik

World Environment Day History: The United Nations General Assembly introduced World Environment Day in 1972. This day came into existence at the beginning of the Stockholm Conference on Human Environment.

Image: Freepik

World Environment Day Significance: The conference spoke about the introduction of international measures to address alarming environmental issues. The first time this day got celebrated was in 1974.

Image: Freepik