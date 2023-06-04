Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Environment Day 2023: Glance at date, history, theme, and importance

    First Published Jun 4, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    World Environment Day 2023 will get observed on Monday, 5 June. Know the theme of the day and more mandatory details over here alongside why is it mandatory to celebrate this day every year.

    article_image1

    Image: Freepik

    World Environment Day gets celebrated every year on 5 June. This day helps raise awareness about environmental problems and how we can take steps to tackle them. 

    People should know about the environmental issues that can be a threat. We must take action immediately to avoid problems later on. We should learn to take care of our environment. World Environment Day helps us know more about the changes we can implement. Let us look at the history, theme and importance of this day.

    article_image2

    Image: Freepik

    World Environment Day 2023 Theme:

    World Environment Day is celebrated with a different theme every year. The one for this year is pre-decided. The theme for World Environment Day 2023 is "Beat Plastic Pollution." This theme serves as a reminder that people using plastic should start thinking of alternative ways to reduce its use.

    article_image3

    Image: Freepik

    World Environment Day History:

    The United Nations General Assembly introduced World Environment Day in 1972. This day came into existence at the beginning of the Stockholm Conference on Human Environment.

    article_image4

    Image: Freepik

    World Environment Day Significance:

    The conference spoke about the introduction of international measures to address alarming environmental issues. The first time this day got celebrated was in 1974.

    article_image5

    Image: Freepik

    How to Celebrate World Environment Day 2023:

    This day provides an opportunity for people from all sections of society to take effective measures to control harmful environmental effects. The themes decided every year talk about the pressing issues that are leading to environmental pollution and how we can stop them.

    Everyone collectively can help get rid of environmental issues and we should focus on taking action immediately. Organise events and programs this year to talk about the effects of plastic pollution. This year people should aim to live a more sustainable life.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for June 2 2023 Scorpio Virgo Cancer capricorn Leo Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 2, 2023: Be careful Taurus; good day for Cancer, Leo

    Numerology Prediction for June 2 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for June 2, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    LGBTQIAP+ beauty pageant Furious husband smashes pageant winners crown after wife announced runner up ADC

    Brazil beauty pageant: Furious husband smashes pageant winner's crown after wife announced runner-up

    World Milk Day 2023: 5 easiest and delicious recipes to make from condensed milk arb

    World Milk Day 2023: 5 easiest and delicious recipes to make from condensed milk

    World Milk Day 2023: Know about Donkey milk, it's skin and health benefits RBA

    World Milk Day 2023: Know about Donkey milk, it's skin and health benefits

    Recent Stories

    Here are 5 disadvantages of using smartphones regularly ADC

    Here are 5 disadvantages of using smartphones regularly

    Politics over Odisha train crash deaths: Mamata Banerjee, Ashwini Vaishnaw spar during media briefing (WATCH)

    Politics over Odisha train crash deaths: Mamata Banerjee, Ashwini Vaishnaw spar during media briefing (WATCH)

    Rs 50000 crore submarine deal on agenda when Rajnath Singh meets German counterpart Boris next week

    Rs 50000 crore submarine deal on agenda when Rajnath Singh meets German counterpart Boris next week

    Football Man City eye treble after clinching FA Cup title with win over Man United; fan ecstatic osf

    Man City eye treble after clinching FA Cup title with win over Man United; fans ecstatic

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Will in-form Shubman Gill come good against the red-ball? osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Will in-form Shubman Gill come good against the red-ball?

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon