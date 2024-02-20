Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Kanguva': Here's what to expect from Suriya, Disha Patani's historical fantasy drama film

    'Kanguva' is penned and helmed by the talented Siruthai Siva. 

    'Kanguva': Here's what to expect from Suriya, Disha Patani's historical fantasy drama film
    Suriya and Disha Patani-starrer 'Kanguva' which is said to be an eagerly awaited Tamil historical fantasy drama is currently in the making. The film is penned and helmed by the talented Siruthai Siva. In this cinematic journey, the charismatic Suriya takes the lead, supported by the captivating presence of Bollywood sensation Disha Patani, the comedic flair of Yogi Babu, and a host of other talented actors. 

    About 'Kanguva'

    Adding to the film's allure is the musical genius of Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, who weaves his magic into the soundtrack and background score. The visual spectacle is crafted by the skilled hands of cinematographer Vetri Palanisamy, while the narrative comes to life through the editing finesse of Nishad Yusuf. Behind the scenes, the production is steered by the accomplished trio of K. E. Gnanavel Raja, Vamsi, and Telugu producer Pramod, under the esteemed banners of Studio Green and UV Creations.

    Also read: 'Shaitaan': R Madhavan looks ominous as he shares first poster from Ajay Devgn's supernatural film

    'Kanguva' promises to be more than just a Tamil delight; it's a pan-Indian extravaganza set to captivate audiences across ten languages in immersive 3D. Director Siva's excitement is palpable as he unveils Suriya's portrayal of the enigmatic Kanguva, a character endowed with the mesmerizing power of fire. With half the movie already filmed, the team is gearing up for a thrilling ride through scenic locales in Goa, Chennai, and beyond.

