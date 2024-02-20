Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Shaitaan': R Madhavan looks ominous as he shares first poster from Ajay Devgn's supernatural film

    On February 20, R Madhavan took to his Instagram to share his first look from his upcoming film 'Shaitaan'.

    'Shaitaan': R Madhavan looks ominous as he shares first poster from Ajay Devgn's supernatural film RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 20, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

    Ajay Devgn, Jyothika, and R Madhavan are all set to release their film 'Shaitaan' next month, and ahead of the film's release, R Madhavan took to his Instagram to share his first look. Madhavan's appearance in the supernatural film was out on social media on Tuesday, February 20 and in the most recent poster, the actor appears ominous, with kohl-smeared blue eyes and a strange smirk. 

    The poster

    The poster quickly gained popularity on social media. Madhavan portrays the antagonist in 'Shaitaan', which also stars Jyothika and Ajay Devgn. The eerie film, directed by Vikas Bahl, promises to provide spine-chilling thrills. Check out Madhavan's first poster look. Sharing the poster he wrote, "Main Hoon #Shaitaan'!'

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

    Also read: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar writes Valentine's Day letter to Jacqueline Fernandez, dedicates 'Maan meri Jaan’

    Jyotika debuts with 'Shaitaan' after 25 years

    'Shaitaan' is Jyotika's first Bollywood film in 25 years. She made her acting debut in the Hindi film 'Doli Saja Ke Rakhna' in 1997. She then ventured into the Tamil cinema industry and established herself in the South. She returned to Bollywood in 2001 with the multilingual flick 'Little John'.

    'Shaitaan' teaser

    The 'Shaitaan' teaser was released last month and it depicts scary images of the devil's symbols and motifs. It also includes photos of Ajay Devgn and Jyothika looking afraid as they appear to face someone. Another picture shows R Madhavan's menacing smirk, implying that he could be the 'Shaitaan'. The film will be released on March 8, 2024. 

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2024, 12:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kiara Advani to join Ranveer Singh starrer 'Don 3' after prolonged speculation RBA

    Kiara Advani to join Ranveer Singh starrer 'Don 3' after prolonged speculation

    Anupamaa star Rituraj Singh passes away due to cardiac arrest at 59 RBA

    BREAKING: Anupamaa star Rituraj Singh passes away due to cardiac arrest at 59

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu terms separation from Naga Chaitanya 'Difficult', here's what she said RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu terms separation from Naga Chaitanya 'Difficult', here's what she said

    Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar writes Valentine's Day letter to Jacqueline Fernandez, dedicates 'Maan meri Jaan' song RKK

    Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar writes Valentine's Day letter to Jacqueline Fernandez, dedicates 'Maan meri Jaan’

    Regular exercise to balanced diet: 7 good habits you should keep in mind to stay healthy ATG EAI

    Regular exercise to balanced diet: 7 good habits you should keep in mind to stay healthy

    Recent Stories

    Kerala MVD likely to implement new driving test systems from May 1; Reports rkn

    Kerala MVD likely to implement new driving test systems from May 1; Reports

    Viral Video: Virat Kohli fan takes epic journey on foot from Lucknow to Mumbai in quest to meet cricket idol snt

    Viral Video: Virat Kohli fan takes epic journey on foot from Lucknow to Mumbai in quest to meet cricket idol

    cricket Nasser Hussain slams Ben Duckett over 'credit' remarks on Yashasvi Jaiswal's batting osf

    Nasser Hussain slams Ben Duckett over 'credit' remarks on Yashasvi Jaiswal's batting

    How a Bengaluru CEO lost Rs 2.3 crore falling prey to scamsters in drug courier scam vkp

    How a Bengaluru CEO lost Rs 2.3 crore falling prey to scamsters in drug courier scam

    Pathaan 2 CONFIRMED: Shah Rukh Khan to start filming at end of 2024 RBA

    Pathaan 2 CONFIRMED: Shah Rukh Khan to start filming at end of 2024

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon