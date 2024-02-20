'Shaitaan': R Madhavan looks ominous as he shares first poster from Ajay Devgn's supernatural film

On February 20, R Madhavan took to his Instagram to share his first look from his upcoming film 'Shaitaan'.

Ajay Devgn, Jyothika, and R Madhavan are all set to release their film 'Shaitaan' next month, and ahead of the film's release, R Madhavan took to his Instagram to share his first look. Madhavan's appearance in the supernatural film was out on social media on Tuesday, February 20 and in the most recent poster, the actor appears ominous, with kohl-smeared blue eyes and a strange smirk.

The poster

The poster quickly gained popularity on social media. Madhavan portrays the antagonist in 'Shaitaan', which also stars Jyothika and Ajay Devgn. The eerie film, directed by Vikas Bahl, promises to provide spine-chilling thrills. Check out Madhavan's first poster look. Sharing the poster he wrote, "Main Hoon #Shaitaan'!'

Jyotika debuts with 'Shaitaan' after 25 years

'Shaitaan' is Jyotika's first Bollywood film in 25 years. She made her acting debut in the Hindi film 'Doli Saja Ke Rakhna' in 1997. She then ventured into the Tamil cinema industry and established herself in the South. She returned to Bollywood in 2001 with the multilingual flick 'Little John'.

'Shaitaan' teaser

The 'Shaitaan' teaser was released last month and it depicts scary images of the devil's symbols and motifs. It also includes photos of Ajay Devgn and Jyothika looking afraid as they appear to face someone. Another picture shows R Madhavan's menacing smirk, implying that he could be the 'Shaitaan'. The film will be released on March 8, 2024.