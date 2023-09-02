Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Jailer': Rajinikanth's actioner-drama film to release on OTT soon; Know details

    After winning the hearts of fans and audiences in the much-awaited Tamil action-drama film Jailer, which has become a smashing hit film, a piece of good news for netizens is finally here. The awaited OTT release date of Jailer is out now.

    First Published Sep 2, 2023, 1:46 PM IST

    Jailer is faring amazing at the domestic and international box office and will now stream on an OTT platform. On Saturday, Prime Video, the global OTT giant, has ended fans' anticipation. They officially announced that Nelson Dilipkumar's crime drama film, starring Rajinikanth, will stream on the platform from September 7. Interestingly, Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, will hit theatres on the same day. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, the film has been penned and written by Nelson. Jailer features an ensemble cast including Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Master Ritvik in pivotal roles. The film also has cameos from Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff.

    Fans can watch Jailer on Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The film is about a retired jailer, Tiger Muthuvel Pandiyan (portrayed by Rajinikanth), who goes on a man-hunt to find the murderers and killers of his son. As he navigates the shadows of his son's world, his determination and perseverance get tested, leading him through a complex and familiar path.

    Jailer has seen massive success at the box office in India. As per the regional portal, during its first week in theatres, Jailer minted ₹235.85 crores. In its second week, Jailer earned ₹62.95 crores. In its third week, the film collected ₹ 29.43 crores. On Friday, day 23, the film earned ₹1.60 crores, according to the early estimates. Since its release in theatres last month, Jailer has collected ₹329.83 crores in India.

    In an interview, Nelson opened up on Jailer. He said, "With Jailer, we wanted to create an entertainer to showcase Thalaivar in an out-an-out action role. We are so touched and humbled by the astounding love from audiences and the exemplary words from the media. Jailer is extremely special to me. I had Rajinikanth sir to elevate the story with his signature acting style. I had superstars from the Indian film industry, like Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff, add their magical touch to this mass entertainer. We are excited for audiences across the globe to now enjoy this action drama, anytime and anywhere, from their homes."

