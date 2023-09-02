Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan's stellar performance garnering praise once more post OTT release of film

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 2, 2023, 1:25 PM IST

    Kartik Aaryan's portrayal of Sattu in "Satyaprem Ki Katha" has garnered immense praise and has left a lasting impression on the audience. His performance in the film was nothing short of flawless, showcasing his versatility as an actor. As Sattu, he successfully made the audience laugh, cry, and connect with every emotion, solidifying his status as one of the youngest superstars in the industry.

    In "Satyaprem Ki Katha," Kartik delivered an exceptional pure love story with a significant message, and the film not only received immense love from the audience but also proved to be a box office hit during its theatrical run. Now that the movie is available for streaming on OTT platforms, Kartik's portrayal of Sattu continues to receive praise from netizens, who are hailing him for his dedication and talent in bringing this character to life.

    Kartik Aaryan's return as Sattu on the OTT platform has created quite a buzz, and viewers are lauding his brilliant performance in the film. Many consider him the perfect choice for the character of Sattu and have taken to social media to express their admiration. Fans are celebrating Sattu as a character with a green flag and applauding Kartik for seamlessly embodying the role.

    Furthermore, Kartik Aaryan has exciting projects lined up for the future. He has already completed one schedule for "Chandu Champion," directed by Kabir Khan, and is set to star in a romantic film helmed by Anurag Basu, as well as "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

    Last Updated Sep 2, 2023, 1:25 PM IST
