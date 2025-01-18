Court verdict today in Kolkata's RG Kar rape and murder case: A timeline of events

A Sealdah court in Kolkata will deliver its judgment today in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August last year. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over the probe from the Kolkata Police on the Calcutta High Court’s direction, has sought “maximum punishment” for Sanjay Roy, the sole accused. The trial was complete on January 9.

It was a crime that shook the nation to its core. On an August morning, the body of a 31-year-old junior doctor was found in the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over the probe from the Kolkata Police on the Calcutta High Court’s direction, has sought “maximum punishment” for Sanjay Roy, the sole accused. The trial was complete on January 9.

RG Kar doctor rape & murder: A timeline of events in case that shook the nation

August 9, 2024: The body of the 31-year-old junior doctor was found in the seminar hall on the fourth floor of the hospital. Her body had 16 external and nine internal injuries. The postmortem would later confirm death by manual strangulation following sexual assault. The accused, a 28-year-old traffic police volunteer named Sanjay Roy, was arrested the next day, August 10, 2024.

August 12, 2024: Just two days after the body was discovered, the West Bengal government transferred the hospital’s Superintendent. But this administrative shuffle was far from enough to quell the growing outcry. The hospital’s principal, Sandip Ghosh, stepped down on August 12, following nationwide protests led by the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), which brought elective medical services to a grinding halt.

August 13: The victim’s parents, along with others, filed a petition before the Calcutta High Court. They demanded an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), citing distrust in the Kolkata Police. The High Court agreed, handing over the case to the CBI.

August 14: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) intervened, noting visible signs of struggle on the victim’s body. The Kolkata Police formally handed Sanjay Roy over to the CBI.

August 15: The nation celebrated its Independence Day, another form of protest emerged: ‘Reclaim the Night’ rallies, organized by women and activists, demanding justice and protection for women. At RG Kar Medical College, however, the protests turned violent. A mob vandalized the hospital and crime scene. Tensions flared further when the National Commission for Women (NCW) accused the authorities of security lapses and raised alarms that the crime site had undergone premature renovations.

August 17: The IMA announced a 24-hour nationwide strike in solidarity with the victim.

August 20: The Supreme Court itself weighed in, constituting a 10-member task force to address the safety of healthcare professionals. By the end of the month, the protests had spiralled into larger political movements. The Nabanna Abhijan march to the West Bengal secretariat turned into clashes between police and protestors, leading to a state-wide strike, called by the BJP on August 28.

September: The agency arrested Ghosh, accusing him of tampering with evidence. The officer-in-charge of the local Tala police station, Abhijit Mondal, was also detained for delaying the filing of the FIR.

November: The court formally charged Sanjay Roy only in November. Roy faced charges under India’s Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including rape and murder.

December: The court granted bail to both Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal after the CBI failed to file its chargesheets within the statutory 90-day period.

For the victim’s parents, it was another blow. They moved the Calcutta High Court, alleging that the investigation had been half-hearted, urging for a new inquiry.

January 2025: Verdict awaited

The in-camera trial began on November 12 and the hearing in sole accused Sanjay Roy’s trial was concluded on January 9, during which 50 witnesses were examined.

