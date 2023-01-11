Golden Globes 2023: Snapshot of most entertaining moments from the glittering awards ceremony

While we saw the lineup of the biggest Hollywood stars on this starry evening, we also saw some hilarious moments. While the awards ceremony had the best of fashion, television and films together under a single roof, we look at the most entertaining moments from the starry evening.

Settling into the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, RRR, Abbott Elementary, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The White Lotus, The Bear, House of the Dragon, and more took home those solid gold orbs. The careers of Ryan Murphy and Eddie Murphy got celebrated.

Jerrod Carmichael made audiences comically uncomfortable. Whilst, iconic legend Eddie Murphy made stars laugh with the infamous Will Smith reference. Here are the best bits of the night, in case you missed them.

Jerrod Carmichael made the audiences comically awkward:

Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael immediately addressed the elephant in the room. He spoke about the infamous HFPA scandal with a quirky yet hard-hitting candid monologue. He said, "I will tell you why I am here. I am here because I am Black. I will tell you what exactly has been going on. This show, the Golden Globe Awards, did not air last year because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which I would not say were a racist organization. But, they did not have any Black member until George Floyd died. So do with that information what you will. I will tell you how I got here."

Carmichael recollected getting called by the Globes producer, MRC's executive VP of creative, Stephen Hill, to host the show. He said, "One minute, you are making mint tea at home. But in the next minute, you are invited to be the Black face of an embattled organization. Life comes at you pretty fast, you know."

Michelle Yeoh told the play-off music to shut up. And it did:

If any Golden Globes producers thought they could ignore and overshadow Michelle Yeoh, they had another thing coming. The Everything Everywhere All At Once lead won her first Globe for her electrifying performance as Evelyn Wang in the film. Michelle gave an emotionally moving speech. During the speech, she noticed the play-off music started. At that moment, she said, "Shut up. Please. I can beat you up, OK. And that is serious."

Eddie Murphy quotes Will Smith's infamous line:

After accepting the award, towards the end of his speech, Eddie Murphy gave three-pointers to up-and-upcoming performers who dream a successful career similar to his own. Eddie said, "There is a definitive blueprint you can follow to achieve prosperity and peace of mind. Pay your taxes, mind your business, and always keep Will Smith wife name out of your fucking mouth." His comical reference to that infamous line that Smith delivered while seated at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony to presenter Chris Rock after Smith slapped him, was met with laughter and clapping from those in attendance.

Regina Hall laughed at Kevin's absence for Yellowstone win:

Regina Hall explained that Costner could not attend due to recent storms in Southern California, but she seemed to have trouble trusting the reason for his absence. As she read from the teleprompter which Costner so much wanted to be at the ceremony. Regina began laughing. In a few moments, she said, "I always like how they write this. He so much .... No, I am sure he did. He had to shelter in place in Santa Barbara. Jesus. No, this is a sad story right now. She added, "He got stuck in Santa Barbara. Let us pray, everyone." After laughing again, she said, "No, that is awful."

