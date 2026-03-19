The first look of the upcoming web series 'Raakh', starring Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre, was unveiled. Ali Fazal, who plays a police officer for the first time, and Sonali Bendre expressed their excitement for the intriguing new show on Prime Video.

First Look and Cast Reactions

The first look from Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre's upcoming web series 'Raakh' was unveiled on Thursday. Sonali and Ali, along with the creators of the show, released the first look during the Prime Video 2026 Release slate in Mumbai. Speaking at the event, Ali shared how fascinating he found portraying a police officer for the first time. "I have never played a cop before this...It's a very interesting timeline to be a part of...It feels fresh and relatively new," he said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

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Sonali also expressed her excitement about the show. "It's lovely to be here... when writers Anusha and Sandeep narrated the story to me, I was completely intrigued. Even if I had to just stand in the background, I would have said yes," she shared.

Official Synopsis Released

Official synopsis of the show reads," When two teenagers vanish, a close-knit family is shattered and the city is left on edge. Determined to uncover the truth, a relentless officer leads a nationwide manhunt that pulls him deep into a world of violence and human depravity."

Creators and Additional Cast

Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket have co-written it and co-directed it. Aamir Bashir, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Rakesh Bedi are also a part of 'Raakh'. (ANI)