Preity Zinta is making her Bollywood comeback with 'Vibe', a comedy-drama directed by co-star Kunal Kemmu. The film, announced at a Prime Video event, follows two men who accidentally stumble into a terrorist plot. The release date is unannounced.

Preity Zinta's Comeback Film 'Vibe' Announced

Preity Zinta has been away from the big screen for quite some time, leaving her fans eagerly waiting for her return to Bollywood. This year, however, promises to be special, as the actor is all set to make her comeback with the already announced 'Lahore 1947' and another film titled 'Vibe'.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On Thursday, Vibe was officially announced at a Prime Video event, where Preity appeared alongside her co-star Kunal Kemmu. Interestingly, the film is directed by Kunal himself, marking his second directorial venture after the success of his comedy-drama Madgaon Express.

Plot and Cast Details

Vibe, which is touted to be a comedy drama, also features Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir. Official synopsis of the film read, "A clueless slacker and his by-the-book best friend--two men who can barely manage their own lives--find the fate of the nation in their hands when they accidentally stumble into a terrorist plot."

Preity Zinta on Joining the Film

On being a part of 'Vibe', Preity said, "When I heard the script, I just fell down laughing.And it was just so funny. I just couldn't say no to it."

The release date of 'Vibe' has not been disclosed yet.