'IC 814' star Vijay Varma: "What I am doing now is the new Bollywood..."

Actor Vijay Varma is currently basking in the glory amid the release of ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’. The 38-year-old is getting a ton of compliments for his portrayal of the real-life hero Captain Devi Sharan, the actor reflected on his evolving journey in the industry in a recent conversation. Vijay shared, “Commercial or not commercial, what I am doing now is the new Bollywood. You can call it Bollygood.”

Vijay's words emphasize his commitment to work towards redefining Bollywood and pushing boundaries by introducing fresh narratives to the screen. Through his hard work and determination, Vijay brought the bravery and calmness exhibited by Captain Sharan into the spotlight, ensuring that the unsung hero’s efforts are finally acknowledged and celebrated.

Talking about his portrayal of Captain Devi Sharan in IC814, Vijay expressed how refreshing and new this role was for him. "Getting to play a fairly simple, noble, and heroic character was a welcome change for me after playing some extremely twisted men,” he chuckled.

For Vijay, this role allowed him to explore a different side of his acting spectrum, embracing the straightforward heroism of Captain Sharan with a sense of ease and fulfillment, a contrast to the darker, more layered personalities he’s been known for.

As he gears up for his upcoming role in ‘Matka King’, audiences eagerly anticipate another stellar performance. Vijay Varma’s approach to storytelling ensures that he remains a significant force in what he proudly calls “Bollygood.”

