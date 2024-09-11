Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'IC 814' star Vijay Varma: "What I am doing now is the new Bollywood..."

    Vijay's words emphasize his commitment to work towards redefining Bollywood and pushing boundaries by introducing fresh narratives to the screen.

    'IC 814' star Vijay Varma: "What I am doing now is the new Bollywood..." RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 1:35 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 1:35 PM IST

    Actor Vijay Varma is currently basking in the glory amid the release of ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’. The 38-year-old is getting a ton of compliments for his portrayal of the real-life hero Captain Devi Sharan, the actor reflected on his evolving journey in the industry in a recent conversation. Vijay shared, “Commercial or not commercial, what I am doing now is the new Bollywood. You can call it Bollygood.”

    Vijay's words emphasize his commitment to work towards redefining Bollywood and pushing boundaries by introducing fresh narratives to the screen. Through his hard work and determination, Vijay brought the bravery and calmness exhibited by Captain Sharan into the spotlight, ensuring that the unsung hero’s efforts are finally acknowledged and celebrated.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

     

    Talking about his portrayal of Captain Devi Sharan in IC814, Vijay expressed how refreshing and new this role was for him. "Getting to play a fairly simple, noble, and heroic character was a welcome change for me after playing some extremely twisted men,” he chuckled. 

    For Vijay, this role allowed him to explore a different side of his acting spectrum, embracing the straightforward heroism of Captain Sharan with a sense of ease and fulfillment, a contrast to the darker, more layered personalities he’s been known for.

    As he gears up for his upcoming role in ‘Matka King’, audiences eagerly anticipate another stellar performance. Vijay Varma’s approach to storytelling ensures that he remains a significant force in what he proudly calls “Bollygood.” 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh undergo critical training for 'physically taxing' shoot for 'Alpha': Sources ATG

    Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh undergo critical training for 'physically taxing' shoot for 'Alpha': Sources

    BREAKING Actress Malaika Arora's father commits suicide; jumped off terrace; Arbaaz Khan reaches ATG

    BREAKING: Actress Malaika Arora's father commits suicide; jumped off terrace; Arbaaz Khan reaches

    'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show 2' to premiere on THIS date! Know when, where to watch RKK

    'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show 2' to premiere on THIS date! Know when, where to watch

    Love you bhai...', Karan Johar shares photos with Shah Rukh Khan from IIFA; calls him 'family' ATG

    'Love you bhai...', Karan Johar shares photos with Shah Rukh Khan from IIFA; calls him 'family'

    Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Will Vijay Sethupathi host the show? Know promo release date RBA

    Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Will Vijay Sethupathi host the show? Know promo release date

    Recent Stories

    6 quick tips to prevent potatoes from turning black gcw

    6 quick tips to prevent potatoes from turning black

    What is the mystery behind Apple setting time on iPhones, iPads as 9:41 during launch? gcw

    What is the mystery behind Apple setting time on iPhones, iPads as 9:41 during launch?

    'Eye rolls, exaggerated smiles & more': Kamala Harris' facial expressions in debate with Trump sparks frenzy

    'Eye rolls, exaggerated smiles & more': Kamala Harris' facial expressions in debate with Trump sparks frenzy

    Child struggling with persistent loose motions? It could indicate liver issues NTI

    Child struggling with persistent loose motions? It could indicate liver issues

    Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh undergo critical training for 'physically taxing' shoot for 'Alpha': Sources ATG

    Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh undergo critical training for 'physically taxing' shoot for 'Alpha': Sources

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon