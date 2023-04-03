Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I will not marry a politician', Parineeti Chopra's old interview goes viral amid rumours of marriage

    AAP MLA Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra are often seen together these days. In an interview, the actress once said that no matter what, she would never marry a politician. 

    Rumors about AAP leader Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's marriage are increasing as the days go by. The actress was seen leaving the Mumbai airport with Raghav on Sunday morning. And amid all this, Pari's old interview is viral. Where he said the politician doesn't want to get married anyway. 

    During the promotion of a movie with Siddharth Malhotra, Parineeti was asked the names of various stars and whether she would choose her life partner or not! After mentioning Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, Parineeti was asked about politicians during the rapid-fire round. She replied, 'The problem is I don't want to marry a politician. There are many better options, but I never want to marry a politician.'

    He then revealed what qualities his ideal partner should possess. Parineeti says, 'He has to be funny, and I must respect him. You must love travel, especially water, the ocean, and diving. In any case, he must be a self-made man. I love men who have made their own lives.'

    On Sunday, Parineeti stepped outside the Mumbai airport in an all-black look. And Raghav was seen in a beige shirt and pieces of denim. Raghav smiled at the pap, but the two did not agree as they posed for a photo together. Parineeti, however, was forced to take a selfie at a fan's request. They left the airport in the same car. Raghav came to Delhi airport a few days ago to pick up Parineeti.

    Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora and Punjabi singer and actor Hardy Sandhu have publicly congratulated Parineeti and Raghav. However, these two people did not decide on their relationship. According to reports, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time. They also follow each other on Instagram. 
