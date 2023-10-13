" I feel horrible..." :Jawan actress Aaliyah Qureshi shares terrifying experience at Thailand Mall shooting

Bollywood film Jawan actress Aaliyah Qureshi has shared a terrifying experience when was shooting at Thailand Mall on her film. She explained how she escaped unhurt when a gunman opened fire and killed two people at that incident.

Bollywood film Jawan actress Aaliyah Qureshi has shared a terrifying experience when was shooting at Thailand Mall on her film. She explained how she escaped unhurt when a gunman opened fire and killed two people at that incident.

She posted on Instagram by stating ""We were coming up the escalator when we saw mass hysteria and someone yelled out 'shooter'. As we ran back down we heard three gunshots. It was a terrifying experience. I feel grateful that my friends and I got out of it alive. And I feel horrible that two innocent people didn't.

I wish real life was like action films, where you could fearlessly jump into any cruel fight and save everyone. But when it happens, the only thought in your mind is to get out of there alive.

To think that when the day began, we were relaxed and playing with dogs, and by the end of the day we were running away from a mall shooting, soaked in rain, desperately trying to find a tuk tuk to take us home, is insane. Life is crazy and unexpected.

I just kept thinking, we spent 10 minutes at the currency exchange before going up that escalator. It took longer than expected. What if we had not had problems, and spent only 5 minutes instead? Where would we have been at the time of the shooting? In the store, closer to him? "I don't know, but it makes me think that there's some divine timing, and like the Burnt Toast Theory, something seemingly irritating could be a blessing in disguise, maybe even save your life. There are so many things we don't know

I hope we can heal as a society and not have to witness these horrible outbursts of rage by disturbed people. Stay safe everyone. Lots of love and light to you all"

