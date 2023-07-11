Actor Kicha Sudeep's fans protest after he breaks silence on producer's allegations

Sandalwood actor Kicha Sudeep's fans are protesting against producer M N Kumar for accusing Sudeep of taking money but not acting in a film project. Sudeep wrote a letter to the Film Chamber, denying the baseless allegations and expressing his sadness. Legal action will be pursued to defend his reputation.

Sandalwood actor Kicha Sudeep's fans have given a silent warning that they will continue protesting against the producer M N Kumar, who recently complained against the actor to the film chamber, alleging that the actor had taken money from the producer, yet did not act in cinema.

In response, Sudeep has written a letter to the Film Chamber, not to make baseless allegations without any proof. In his letter, he stated that over his 27-year cinema career, there have been no black spots. The star further said that he is deeply saddened by the baseless allegation made by the producer.



The background of the incident

Actor Kicha Sudeep and Producer M N Kumar had signed on a movie project. Five years down the line, due to unavoidable circumstances, the project did not get going. Later, whenever they tried to initiate the project, there were several financial issues, and Sudeep got busy with other projects over the course of years. The producer, M N Kumar has now complained against the actor, stating that he has not completed the project after signing it.

Responding to the complaint, the actor has written a letter to the Film Chamber, calling it a baseless accusation. This has saddened the fans, who have turned against the producer to take back his accusations or else there will be protests outside the film chamber.



What’s there in Sudeep’s letter?

"My film journey over 27 years is without a single dark bit. I have already answered the Film Chamber regarding the complaint. I will continue to fight through legalities. I even tried to help the producer on humanitarian grounds. But, it was refused. The producer now went against me to the chamber. What saddens me the most is that. Serious accusations without any evidence are made, therefore I have decided to continue the defence through the law. If I am found guilty, I will pay the fine, bowing down to the law," Sudeep wrote in his letter to the Chamber.

Kicha Sudeep’s close acquaintance, Jack Manju clarified the accusations made by the producer Kumar. "They both met on the sets of Ranna movie, which is true. Kumar, first met Priya who convinced Sudeep to talk with the producer. Later, It was agreed that Sudeep will give 5 crores to the producer. It was refused by the producer saying it is a begging amount. This saddened Sudeep. The producer was in a lot of trouble and Sudeep offered help. He refused and asked Sudeep to make a movie. The project was carried out to several directors, yet the story is not completed. Numerous meetings and 5 years later, he has climbed the chamber. Making baseless allegations saying that Sudeep has taken the amount. There are no records whatsoever for the accusations. Which is why we are going with legalities," said Manju in a press meet.