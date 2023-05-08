Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Embarrassing': Sonam Kapoor's speech at King Charles's coronation slammed by netizens - WATCH

    Sonam Kapoor was dressed in a printed white dress as she delivered her spoken word performance at King Charles III's coronation concert in England. But her speech at the ceremony was bashed by social media users for being embarrassing.

    'Embarrassing': Sonam Kapoor's speech at King Charles's coronation slammed by netizens - WATCH vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 8, 2023, 9:10 AM IST

    Bollywood celebrity Sonam Kapoor recently attended King Charles’s coronation. The event was star-studded as many big names marked their presence. Tom Cruise and Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger also joined the coronation ceremony on Sunday, May 7 at Windsor Castle, a day after the historic coronation of King Charles. 

    Neerja fame Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor also delivered a speech that found its way to the Internet. However, this specific speech has been labeled as embarrassing by several netizens.

    ALSO READ: Kushi song teaser OUT: Watch Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fairytale romance

    In the one-minute clip shared on Reddit, Sonam Kapoor started her speech with ‘Namaste’. The Veere Di Wedding actress also introduced several choir performances like The Bahamas Youth Choir, the choir from Risotto and Brunei, Steve Windwood, and Virtual Commonwealth Choir. She said, "Our Commonwealth is a union. Together we are one-third of the world’s people, one-third of the world’s ocean, and one-quarter of the world’s land. Each of our countries is unique. Each of our people is special. But we choose to stand this one. Learning from our history, blessed by our diversity, driven by our values, and determined to build a more peaceful, sustainable, and prosperous future for everyone, where every voice gets heard. Without further ado, here’s welcoming the incredible voices from across the Commonwealth."

    Sonam Kapoor’s speech at the Coronation concert to celebrate King Charles III
    by u/Big-Criticism-8926 in BollyBlindsNGossip

    One netizen reacting to this clip wrote, "This is embarrassing. As if going to the event itself was not embarrassing enough. It is giving 5th std English elocution competition. Maybe she did it on purpose, as revenge." Another one commented, "Truly a global embarrassment." Someone else said, "This is giving me second-hand embarrassment. Can she not enjoy her retirement far away from the cameras?."

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed swarmed by fans for selfies at airport; actress tells them 'paise nikalo' - WATCH

    Last Updated May 8, 2023, 9:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From Singham 3 to Dream Girl 2: 7 Bollywood movie sequels fans should be excited about in 2023 ARB

    From Singham 3 to Dream Girl 2: 7 Bollywood movie sequels fans should be excited about in 2023

    From Suhana Khan to Khushi Kapoor: 7 star kids who can make strong impact with their Bollywood Debut in 2023 arb

    From Suhana Khan to Khushi Kapoor: 7 star kids who can make strong impact with their Bollywood Debut in 2023

    Shabash Feluda review: Reasons why you should not watch this thriller ADC

    Shabash Feluda review: Reasons why you should not watch this thriller

    'The Kerala Story' screening stopped in Tamil Nadu's multiplex theatres anr

    'The Kerala Story' screening stopped in Tamil Nadu's multiplex theatres

    'Arikomban- The most powerful force on Earth is justice'; Sajid Yahiya to helm movie on wild rice-eating tusker anr

    'Arikomban- The most powerful force on Earth is justice'; Sajid Yahiya to helm movie on wild tusker

    Recent Stories

    From the India Gate: Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 25

    From the India Gate: Forgotten Rs 2000 crore promise, Chalo Cuba and more

    Hindustan Times Most Stylish 2023: Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon ramp up glam element vma

    Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon ramp up glam element at event

    Kerala boat tragedy: Did modified fishing boat get tourist license?

    Kerala boat tragedy: Did modified fishing boat get tourist license?

    From 2 to 58 tankers in a year: Indian firm's meteoric rise shipping Russian oil

    From 2 to 58 tankers in a year: Indian firm's meteoric rise shipping Russian oil

    Women officers in Territorial Army will be deployed along Line of Control

    Women officers in Territorial Army will be deployed along Line of Control

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon