'Embarrassing': Sonam Kapoor's speech at King Charles's coronation slammed by netizens - WATCH

Sonam Kapoor was dressed in a printed white dress as she delivered her spoken word performance at King Charles III's coronation concert in England. But her speech at the ceremony was bashed by social media users for being embarrassing.

Bollywood celebrity Sonam Kapoor recently attended King Charles’s coronation. The event was star-studded as many big names marked their presence. Tom Cruise and Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger also joined the coronation ceremony on Sunday, May 7 at Windsor Castle, a day after the historic coronation of King Charles.

Neerja fame Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor also delivered a speech that found its way to the Internet. However, this specific speech has been labeled as embarrassing by several netizens.

In the one-minute clip shared on Reddit, Sonam Kapoor started her speech with ‘Namaste’. The Veere Di Wedding actress also introduced several choir performances like The Bahamas Youth Choir, the choir from Risotto and Brunei, Steve Windwood, and Virtual Commonwealth Choir. She said, "Our Commonwealth is a union. Together we are one-third of the world’s people, one-third of the world’s ocean, and one-quarter of the world’s land. Each of our countries is unique. Each of our people is special. But we choose to stand this one. Learning from our history, blessed by our diversity, driven by our values, and determined to build a more peaceful, sustainable, and prosperous future for everyone, where every voice gets heard. Without further ado, here’s welcoming the incredible voices from across the Commonwealth."

One netizen reacting to this clip wrote, "This is embarrassing. As if going to the event itself was not embarrassing enough. It is giving 5th std English elocution competition. Maybe she did it on purpose, as revenge." Another one commented, "Truly a global embarrassment." Someone else said, "This is giving me second-hand embarrassment. Can she not enjoy her retirement far away from the cameras?."

