Urfi Javed swarmed by fans for selfies at airport; actress tells them 'paise nikalo' - WATCH

    Recently, Urfi Javed's new airport video went viral on social media, wherein the DIY queen was in a sea of fans who wanted selfies with her, and the diva's fun response to them being 'paise nikalo' was unmissable. Know more.

    First Published May 7, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

    Urfi Javed often rules headlines due to her sartorial choices and is also labeled as a 'DIY expert' by many. Recently the style icon was mobbed by a sea of her innumerable fans at Mumbai airport for selfies. The diva told them jokingly in a fun way, 'paise nikalo'. This video has gone viral.

    Troll her or hate her, but you surely cannot ignore her. Yes, you guessed it right, We are talking about none other than Urfi Javed. She is a popular name in the television industry and is known for her creative and DIY fashion choices.

    And therefore, the actress enjoys a massive fan following too. On Saturday night, Urfi got spotted at the Mumbai airport. She got mobbed by her fans. A video of the same has now gone viral on social media.

    In the clip, we can see Urfi is coming out of the airport as her fans assembled around to take pictures. While the actress poses for all, she jokingly tells them ‘paise nikalo’. Urfi wore a yellow kurti but ditched a salwar for her look. Nonetheless, she looked most captivating as always.

    Urfi Javed often rules headlines due to her sartorial choices. When Urfi is spotted in public by the fans and paps, Her quirky ensemble outfits always grab attention. Even though Urfi gets mercilessly trolled on social media, it does not demotivate her from doing what she loves the most - experimenting with her attire. Just a couple of days back, Urfi got snapped by the paps showing off her yet-another bold look. She sported a sheer monokini which had ducks designed on it. She paired it with black trousers and tied her hair into a braid.

