Kushi song teaser OUT: Watch Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fairytale romance

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie, Kushi. The makers officially announced that the film’s first romantic track, Naa Rojaa Nuvve (in Telugu), will be released on May 9. While fans eagerly waited for the same, makers have now shared a short video teaser of the romantic number on all social media platforms.

On Sunday, Vijay Deverakonda took to his Instagram handle and dropped a teaser of the song Naa Rojaa Nuvve. In the teaser, he is cherishing Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He is also channeling his inner Shah Rukh Khan as he stands on the edge of a cliff. Vijay Deverakonda's eyes are full of love and affection as he looks towards Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Samantha is sitting on her knees and praying to Allah with a white dupatta on her head and is looking serene yet beautiful in a black kurta. She has a radiant smile on her face. This smile and Samantha's character Kushi makes Vijay Deverakonda fall in love at first sight with her.

Earlier this month, the makers of Kushi also shared a poster of the song in which a blushing Samantha was protectively wrapped in Vijay’s arms.

Kushi is a romantic drama featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda. It was earlier titled VD 11. Kushi, the film, is helmed and directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film got delayed after Samantha had to take a break from work for the treatment of her auto-immune condition Myositis. Portions of the film were shot in Kashmir last year. Kushi will release and hit theatres on September 1, 2023, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

