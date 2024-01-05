Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kareena Kapoor Khan to make her Kannada debut with Yash in THIS film, details here

    It is believed that Kareena Kapoor Khan will make her Kannada debut with 'KGF' star Yash's 19th film.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan to make her Kannada debut with Yash in THIS film, details here RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 5, 2024, 8:03 AM IST

    Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her Kannada film debut. According to sources, she will co-star alongside Yash in his forthcoming flick 'Toxic'. Yash announced his new project last year, and the title was unveiled in December. While specifics about the film are still being kept under wraps, a fresh report claims that Kareena will play the lead role. If the rumors are accurate, this will be Kareena's first Kannada film.

    According to Filmfare, director Geetu Mohandas and Yash are expected to announce Kareena's addition to the cast in the coming days. It is also reported that the filming would begin in a few weeks. Kareena is not the first Bollywood star to collaborate with Yash. In 2022, Yash was seen in 'KGF 2' with Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt.

    Also read: Explained: Why is 22 January, time 12:20 p.m. chosen for Ram Mandir’s consecration ceremony?

    'Toxic' title announcement 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

    About 'Toxic'

    'Toxic' is Yash's 19th film and he announced the film's title last month, but is also a brief film that appears to give a first peek at his character. The film includes several anti-heroes, including DC Comics' well-known villain, the Joker. With each image of these anti-heroes catching fire, we draw closer to Yash's appearance in the film.

    Venkat K Narayana's KVN Productions produced the film. Before Kareena's involvement with the movie, it was rumored that 'Premam' actor Sai Pallavi was being considered as the film's leading lady. Raashii Khanna is another name that has arisen in the rumor mill.

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2024, 8:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande accuses Vicky Jain of being jealous of her captaincy, indulge in verbal fight RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande accuses Vicky Jain of being jealous of her captaincy, indulge in verbal fight

    The First Omen Trailer: Prequel to 1976 cult classic 'The Omen' shows the birth of evil RBA

    The First Omen Trailer: Prequel to 1976 cult classic 'The Omen' shows the birth of evil

    Teja Sajja starrer 'HanuMan' pre-release event to be held on THIS date; Read more ATG

    Teja Sajja starrer 'HanuMan' pre-release event to be held on THIS date; Read more

    Vijay Makkal Iyakkam member files complaint over hurling of slipper on Thalapathy Vijay rkn

    Vijay Makkal Iyakkam member files complaint over hurling of slipper on Thalapathy Vijay

    Urfi Javed admitted to hospital? Actress' photo wearing oxygen mask goes viral RBA

    Urfi Javed admitted to hospital? Actress' photo wearing oxygen mask goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Wary of backlash from INDI allies, Congress to initiate seat-sharing talks

    Wary of backlash from INDI allies, Congress to initiate seat-sharing talks

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande accuses Vicky Jain of being jealous of her captaincy, indulge in verbal fight RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande accuses Vicky Jain of being jealous of her captaincy, indulge in verbal fight

    Deepika Padukone Net Worth: From assets, start-ups, income & more RBA

    Deepika Padukone Net Worth: From assets, start-ups, income & more

    Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 7 super-hit movies of DP ATG

    Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 7 super-hit movies of DP

    Deepika Padukone turns 38: Best outfits from her closet RKK

    Deepika Padukone turns 38: Best outfits from her closet

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon