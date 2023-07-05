'Defining features': Shah Rukh Khan fans slam reports claiming Jawan star got 'nose job' done

After Shah Rukh Khan's apparent injury on sets in Los Angeles shooting for a film project surfaced on social media, the ardent SRK fans have become glad knowing that King Khan is back in Mumbai all safe and hearty with his wife Gauri and son AbRam. SRK fans have slammed reports that claimed he got a nose job done.

Shah Rukh Khan fans were euphoric and ecstatic to see their beloved actor hale and robust as SRK returned to Mumbai, a day after a media report claimed that the Bollywood superstar met with an accident while shooting on a set in Los Angeles. This set of news reports in media mills also claimed that the star got injured while shooting for a film project in Los Angeles and then got rushed into a hospital for a quick surgery, which created a storm on the internet and left many of his fans in stress and disheartened. The PR team of SRK officially revealed that it was fake news, confirming that the star is all well and hearty.

SRK fans are lashing out at the report that stated that the Bollywood superstar had undergone nose surgery after he hurt his nose while shooting for the project in the US. The photos of SRK in close-up are going insanely viral on Reddit, with netizens attacking the nose surgery news.

One user wrote, "Can not believe people actually thought that he was going to get a nose job at this point lol he has made his entire career with that face." Another one said, "They did not just think it. They were hoping it was true. So they could troll him. Remember that next time anyone says you are biased towards SRK or double standards in this sub. They are trying to gaslight you when they both are biased against him."

Meanwhile, a source close to Shah Rukh Khan informed a leading Indian wire agency that the accident news was false. On the work front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of Jawan.

