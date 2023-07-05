Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Leo: Will Dhanush appear in cameo in film after Anurag Kashyap ?

    Leo, directed by Thalapathy Vijay, is the biggest movie to come out of Tamil cinema in recent memory. According to recent reports, Dhanush might also contribute to this masterpiece.

    Leo Will Dhanush too have 'cameo' appearance in film after Anurag Kashyap ? ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

    Anurag Kashyap's inclusion to Thalapathy Vijay's Leo gave the impression that it was growing, but the most recent Kollywood news indicates that Dhanush was also in talks to make a cameo appearance in the Lokesh Kanagaraj movie. At this time, discussions are supposedly ongoing, but there has been no formal confirmation. Vijay and Dhanush have never appeared together on screen. Everyone is aware that Superstar Rajinikanth, Dhanush's father-in-law, was planning to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj on a movie when Leo hits theatres. According to reports, Rajinikanth planned on leaving Tamil cinema on a high note by acting in the Lokesh Kanagaraj movie.

    ALSO READ: Khela hobe to Bigg Boss: 6 moments of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

    Anurag Kashyap's inclusion to Thalapathy Vijay's Leo gave the impression that it was growing, but the most recent Kollywood news indicates that Dhanush was also in talks to make a cameo appearance in the Lokesh Kanagaraj movie. At this time, discussions are supposedly ongoing, but there has been no formal confirmation. Vijay and Dhanush have never appeared together on screen. Everyone is aware that Superstar Rajinikanth, Dhanush's father-in-law, was planning to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj on a movie when Leo hits theatres. According to reports, Rajinikanth planned on leaving Tamil cinema on a high note by acting in the Lokesh Kanagaraj movie.

    Lokesh Kanagaraj is the author and director of the action thriller Leo. Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, and Trisha play the leading roles in the movie. On October 19, the weekend of the Ayudha Pooja, the action thriller will be released in theatres. The supporting cast includes Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Priya Anand. Anirudh Ravichander composed the soundtrack for this Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy-produced movie.

     

    ALSO READ: Ananya Panday about her childhood bestie Suhana Khan, relationship post Bollywood careers; JEALOUSY or LOVE?

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 1:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Planning a trip to Kerala? Thiruvananthapuram to Alappuzha: 7 must visit places of Kerala ATG EAI

    Planning a trip to Kerala? Thiruvananthapuram to Alappuzha: 7 must visit places of Kerala

    'Bawal' Teaser out: Varun Dhawan-Janvi Kapoor to appear first time together on-screen; Know details MSW

    'Bawaal' Teaser out: Varun Dhawan-Janvi Kapoor to appear first time together on-screen; Know details

    Kajol spills beans on how DDLJ and K3G spoilt 'Karwa Chauth' for men and women; Know details vma

    Kajol spills beans on how DDLJ and K3G spoilt 'Karwa Chauth' for men and women; Know details

    Rekha takes internet by storm after blockbuster Vogue Arabia shoot with Manish Malhotra ADC

    Rekha takes internet by storm after blockbuster Vogue Arabia shoot with Manish Malhotra

    Priyanka Chopra faces flak for saying Indian movies 'are all about hips and Bo*bs' ATG

    Priyanka Chopra faces flak for saying Indian movies 'are all about hips and Bo*bs'

    Recent Stories

    Madhya Pradesh woman jumps on to police car's bonnet to stop son's arrest; dragged till station WATCH AJR

    Madhya Pradesh woman jumps on to police car's bonnet to stop son's arrest; dragged till station | WATCH

    Planning a trip to Kerala? Thiruvananthapuram to Alappuzha: 7 must visit places of Kerala ATG EAI

    Planning a trip to Kerala? Thiruvananthapuram to Alappuzha: 7 must visit places of Kerala

    'Bawal' Teaser out: Varun Dhawan-Janvi Kapoor to appear first time together on-screen; Know details MSW

    'Bawaal' Teaser out: Varun Dhawan-Janvi Kapoor to appear first time together on-screen; Know details

    cricket Former Indian fast bowler Praveen Kumar and son survive 'Car Crash' in Meerut osf

    Former Indian fast bowler Praveen Kumar and son survive 'Car Crash' in Meerut

    NEET forged mark list forgery: Accused DYFI activist submitted altered mark list with several corrections to High Court in Kerala anr

    NEET forged mark list forgery: Accused DYFI activist submitted altered mark list with 9 corrections to HC

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon