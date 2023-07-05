Leo: Will Dhanush appear in cameo in film after Anurag Kashyap ?

Leo, directed by Thalapathy Vijay, is the biggest movie to come out of Tamil cinema in recent memory. According to recent reports, Dhanush might also contribute to this masterpiece.

Anurag Kashyap's inclusion to Thalapathy Vijay's Leo gave the impression that it was growing, but the most recent Kollywood news indicates that Dhanush was also in talks to make a cameo appearance in the Lokesh Kanagaraj movie. At this time, discussions are supposedly ongoing, but there has been no formal confirmation. Vijay and Dhanush have never appeared together on screen. Everyone is aware that Superstar Rajinikanth, Dhanush's father-in-law, was planning to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj on a movie when Leo hits theatres. According to reports, Rajinikanth planned on leaving Tamil cinema on a high note by acting in the Lokesh Kanagaraj movie.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is the author and director of the action thriller Leo. Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, and Trisha play the leading roles in the movie. On October 19, the weekend of the Ayudha Pooja, the action thriller will be released in theatres. The supporting cast includes Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Priya Anand. Anirudh Ravichander composed the soundtrack for this Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy-produced movie.

