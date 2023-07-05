Planning a trip to Kerala? Thiruvananthapuram to Alappuzha: 7 must visit places of Kerala

Discover the enchanting cities of Kerala, India. From the cultural capital Thrissur to the serene backwaters of Alappuzha, immerse yourself in the beauty, history, and culinary delights of these vibrant destinations. Explore Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode, Munnar, and more.​

Kerala, often referred to as "God's Own Country," is a tropical paradise located in southern India. This charming state is renowned for its lush green landscapes, tranquil backwaters, and vibrant cultural heritage. While Kerala boasts numerous captivating cities, we have curated a list of seven must-visit destinations that offer a unique blend of natural beauty, historical landmarks, and rich cultural experiences. Embark on a journey through these enchanting cities and immerse yourself in the beauty and charm of Kerala.

Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of Kerala, is a delightful fusion of tradition and modernity. Explore the iconic Padmanabhaswamy Temple, an architectural marvel known for its intricate carvings and religious significance. Indulge in the city's vibrant cultural scene by attending festivals like Onam and the majestic Attukal Pongala. Unwind at the serene Kovalam and Varkala beaches or explore the historical treasures at the Napier Museum. Thiruvananthapuram is an ideal destination for those seeking a perfect blend of history, spirituality, and coastal beauty.

ALSO READ: Malabar Parotta to Kozhikode Biriyani: 7 authentic culinary experiences of Kerala

Kochi

Kochi, also known as Cochin, is a captivating port city that has fascinated travelers for centuries. Stroll through the charming lanes of Fort Kochi, where you can witness the iconic Chinese fishing nets and colonial-era architecture. Immerse yourself in the city's rich heritage at the Mattancherry Palace and the Paradesi Synagogue in Jew Town. Don't miss the enthralling Kathakali performances and the opportunity to explore the serene backwaters. With its cosmopolitan atmosphere and a thriving culinary scene, Kochi is a delightful city that seamlessly blends the old and the new.

Kozhikode

Kozhikode, also known as Calicut, is a city steeped in history and cultural heritage. Unravel the ancient trade connections of the city at the Beypore Shipyard, known for its traditional shipbuilding craftsmanship. Indulge in a gastronomic journey through the bustling streets of Kozhikode, renowned for its delectable Malabar cuisine. Explore the historic sites like Mananchira Square and Thali Temple, and relax at the pristine Kozhikode Beach. With its warm hospitality and rich cultural tapestry, Kozhikode offers a memorable experience for travelers seeking an authentic Kerala experience.

Munnar

Nestled amidst the breathtaking Western Ghats, Munnar is a picturesque hill station blessed with rolling tea plantations, mist-covered mountains, and cascading waterfalls. Immerse yourself in the tranquility of nature as you wander through the aromatic tea estates and visit the Eravikulam National Park, home to the endangered Nilgiri Tahr. Embark on adventurous treks, breathe in the crisp mountain air, and witness spectacular sunrises at the famous viewpoints. Munnar is a haven for nature lovers, providing an idyllic retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Thrissur

Thrissur, the cultural capital of Kerala, is a vibrant city that pulsates with festivals and artistic fervor. Witness the grandeur of the Thrissur Pooram, a magnificent temple festival known for its elaborate processions and mesmerizing fireworks. Explore the Vadakkunnathan Temple, one of the oldest Shiva temples in the state, and visit the Shakthan Thampuran Palace, showcasing Kerala's architectural splendor. Immerse yourself in the rich traditions of Kerala by witnessing captivating classical dance performances and visiting art galleries. Thrissur offers a captivating glimpse into Kerala's cultural heritage and artistic legacy.

Kollam

Kollam, situated on the banks of the scenic Ashtamudi Lake, offers a serene getaway with its backwaters, historic landmarks, and pristine beaches. Experience the tranquility of a houseboat cruise along the backwaters, reveling in the serene beauty of the surroundings. Explore the historic Thangasseri Lighthouse and relax on the picturesque Kollam Beach. Indulge in the city's cashew industry and savor local delicacies like Karimeen Pollichathu (pearl spot fish) and traditional Kerala snacks. Kollam provides a tranquil escape from the bustling city life, allowing visitors to unwind and soak in the natural splendor of Kerala.

Alappuzha

Alappuzha, known as the "Venice of the East," is a city renowned for its breathtaking backwaters and tranquil canals. Embark on a mesmerizing houseboat cruise and witness the captivating beauty of the surrounding lush landscapes. Alappuzha is also famous for hosting the annual Nehru Trophy Boat Race, where beautifully decorated snake boats compete for glory. Explore the quaint villages, experience the rustic charm of Kuttanad, and savor delicious traditional Kerala cuisine. A visit to Alappuzha promises a rejuvenating experience amidst nature's serenity.

Kerala's cities offer a tapestry of experiences, blending history, nature, culture, and culinary delights. From the vibrant streets of Thiruvananthapuram to the serene backwaters of Alappuzha and the misty hills of Munnar, each city in Kerala presents a unique charm that will captivate every traveler's heart. Embark on a journey through these enchanting cities and create memories that will last a lifetime.