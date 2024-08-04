'Deeply distressed...' Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan donate Rs 1 crore to Wayanad landslide relief

Telugu cinema legend Chiranjeevi expressed his deep sorrow over the tragic Wayanad landslide and announced that he and his son Ram Charan are donating Rs 1 crore to Kerala.

Telugu cinema icon Chiranjeevi took to social media to convey his distress and sorrow, revealing that he and his son Ram Charan were profoundly affected by the heartbreaking loss of numerous lives in the catastrophic Wayanad landslide. The megastar announced that the duo are jointly contributing Rs 1 crore to Kerala.

Taking to X, Chiranjeevi said, "Deeply distressed by the devastation and loss of hundreds of precious lives in Kerala due to nature’s fury in the last few days. My heart goes out to the victims of the Wayanad tragedy. Charan and I together are contributing Rs 1 Crore to the Kerala CM Relief Fund as a token of our support to the victims. My prayers for the recovery of all those in pain!"

Earlier today, Allu Arjun contributed Rs 25 lakh to the relief efforts, adding to the generosity of Tamil celebrities Suriya, Jyothika, and Karthi, who collectively donated Rs 50 lakh. Meanwhile, Malayalam icon Mohanlal made a substantial donation of Rs 3 crore towards the relief work.

The death toll from the landslide disaster has reached 365, with 148 bodies identified and returned to their families. 206 individuals are still missing, and among the deceased are 30 children. Currently, 10,042 people are staying in 93 relief camps. Unidentified bodies will be cremated in public crematoriums, with a multi-faith prayer ceremony planned.



