Asianet Newsable

    'Coward': Fans hail Shakira's response to ex-Gerard Pique's xenophobic rant

    The ongoing ugly war of words between global pop queen Shakira and her ex former Soccer player, Gerard Pique is just ongoing and each day new details come out. Read on to know more.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 4, 2023, 9:40 AM IST

    Shakira and Gerard Pique announced their separation in June last year after being together for 12 years. They share two children – Milan, 10, and Sasha, 7. Shakira and ex-Gerard Pique are at loggerheads with each other.

    Shakira and Gerard Pique’s fallout has been in the news for quite some time now. For the unversed, the former lovebirds announced their split in June 2022 after being together for 12 years. Soon, it got speculated that Pique, 36, was unfaithful to Shakira after an old video surfaced where he was seen with his now-girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, 23, when he was already in a relationship with Shakira.

    The Spanish singer released a diss track named BZRP Music Session #53, where she seemingly dissed her ex and Marti. Soon after, Pique reacted to the Hips Don’t Lie songstress's diss track. The former Soccer player recently appeared in an interview with journalist Gerard Romero on Twitch, translated by Marca. He said, "The subject of throwing beef is all very well, it’s fashionable, but we don’t think about the consequences it can have on a mental level for the person they throw it at."

    Now Shakira has given it back to her ex in a scathing tweet where she wrote about being a 'proud Latin American'. Fans have hailed Shakira for opening up on the same. 

    "I’m glad it happened because it shows the man is a coward! The more he talks, the more he shows unremorseful and petty. Like shut up," a fan slammed Gerard Pique. "She gave him everything. And he did not only cheat but is being xenophobic towards her. We must stand with the queen," a fan mocked Gerard.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2023, 9:40 AM IST
