    Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden raise fashion element during Citadel PRESS Conference; check details

    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 7:45 PM IST

    At the Citadel press conference today, Priyanka Chopra upped the tone of fashion in a golden-colored ensemble outfit, while Hollywood star Richard Madden looked dashing.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Priyanka Chopra, the global icon and Bollywood starlet, is currently in India for the past two days. The 'Barfi' star has started promotions for her upcoming much-awaited espionage-spy thriller series, Citadel.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Priyanka Chopra has made a homecoming to Mumbai to start the promotion of her upcoming Hollywood series Citadel which is awaited.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Priyanka Chopra, the Desi girl of Bollywood and a global icon, made a starry appearance to start promotions of the forth-coming spy-thriller series Citadel in Mumbai.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a golden-colored plunging neck ensemble outfit at the Citadel press conference in Mumbai today alongside her co-star Richard Madden.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Apart from Priyanka, even her co-star Richard Madden looked suave and debonair at the Citadel series press conference in Mumbai.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden win the hearts of fans and audiences at the Citadel press conference as they strike a stunning pose.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Richard Madden looks dapper in an all-formal dark blue blazer and pants with a black t-shirt as he gives a pose alongside Priyanka Chopra at the press conference.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    In this image, Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, and the host sit together as they spill beans about several intriguing details in the series. Priyanka is talking to her fans and looks irresistible in her all-golden plunging neck ensemble outfit alongside Richard Madden.

