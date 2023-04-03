Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden raise fashion element during Citadel PRESS Conference; check details
At the Citadel press conference today, Priyanka Chopra upped the tone of fashion in a golden-colored ensemble outfit, while Hollywood star Richard Madden looked dashing.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Priyanka Chopra, the global icon and Bollywood starlet, is currently in India for the past two days. The 'Barfi' star has started promotions for her upcoming much-awaited espionage-spy thriller series, Citadel.
Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a golden-colored plunging neck ensemble outfit at the Citadel press conference in Mumbai today alongside her co-star Richard Madden.
Apart from Priyanka, even her co-star Richard Madden looked suave and debonair at the Citadel series press conference in Mumbai.
Richard Madden looks dapper in an all-formal dark blue blazer and pants with a black t-shirt as he gives a pose alongside Priyanka Chopra at the press conference.
In this image, Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, and the host sit together as they spill beans about several intriguing details in the series. Priyanka is talking to her fans and looks irresistible in her all-golden plunging neck ensemble outfit alongside Richard Madden.