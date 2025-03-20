user
'Be your own sugar daddy' Yuzvendra Chahal's t-shirt message goes VIRAL post-divorce from Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal's T-shirt message goes viral where fans are considering it as a message to his ex-wife Dhanshree Verma soon after getting divorced. Check out fans hilarious reactions to chahal.

Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Updated: Mar 20, 2025, 4:11 PM IST

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have been making headlines for a while now. This couple got divorced at the Bombay Family Court this morning, and the attention was caught by an act of Yuzi Chahal that was hilarious. Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal attended the Bombay family court with his attorney this morning. He tried to be unnoticed by fans by wearing a hoodie and a face mask.

Yuzvendra Chahal's T-Shirt message:

But Paps recognized him and clicked his pictures and videos. But what caught the attention was his t-shirt more than anything. As soon as he left the court premises, Chahal removed his hoodie and flaunted his black tshirt post-divorce. The T-shirt caught the attention with its hilarious quote on it. It says, ''Be Your Own Sugar Daddy.''

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us)

ALSO READ: Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma's divorce: Cricketer agrees to pay Rs 4.75 crore alimony; details here

Fans found it very funny and started making hilarious comments on this tshirt. A user left a humorous caption for a video of him flaunting his t-shirt, saying, ''Yuzvendra Chahal's choice of t-shirt after paying ₹4.75 crore.'' Another set of fans considers that quote as a taunt to his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma. Digging back to an old video where Chahal explained the word 'diamonds' as 'something that you demand after our fight.'. Though he clarified that she never demanded diamonds, that part is not trending now. His quote on the t-shirt is considered to be a savage taunt to his ex-wife.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal met on social media during the pandemic. Chahal was learning dance from Dhanashree, and slowly they fell in love and eventually got married. After four years of marriage, this couple got divorced, and the reasons are not disclosed yet. The alimony was reportedly Rs. 4.75 crores, and he already paid Rs. 2.37 crores.

ALSO READ: Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma divorced after 4 years of marriage

