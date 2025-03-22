NBA: 5 Point Guards Shaping the Game Like Stephen Curry

Read Full Article

NBA: Stephen Curry changed basketball forever. His deep threes, quick handles, and gravity-defying shot-making have forced defenses to rethink how they guard point guards. While Curry remains one of a kind, a new wave of guards has emerged, mirroring his shooting range, off-ball movement, and offensive creativity. Here are five NBA point guards who embody the Steph Curry effect in their own way.

#5: Darius Garland

Darius Garland doesn’t only shoot threes, he lives behind the arc. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ floor general is one of the most efficient deep-range shooters in the league, boasting a smooth pull-up game and quick release. Much like Curry, Garland thrives in pick-and-roll situations and can light up defenses from anywhere on the floor. His ability to weave through defenders and create space off the dribble makes him a nightmare matchup.

#4: Trae Young

If there’s anyone who has fully embraced the ‘Curry blueprint,’ it’s Trae Young. From the moment he stepped into the NBA, Young has been fearless, pulling up from the logo and launching threes with supreme confidence. His combination of deep shooting, dazzling ball-handling, and elite playmaking makes him one of the closest stylistic comparisons to Curry. While his efficiency can be streaky, his ability to bend defenses with his range mirrors what Curry has done for years.

#3: Jordan Poole

During his time with the Warriors, Jordan Poole looked like Curry’s apprentice. His quick-trigger shooting, flashy handles, and ability to score in bunches made him a natural fit in Golden State’s system. While his time in Washington has been rocky, Poole still possesses the same off-ball movement and shot-making ability that made him a rising star. If he refines his decision-making, he could reclaim his status as one of the most electric scorers in the league.

#2: Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson may not have Curry’s three-point volume, but his shot-making ability and footwork in tight spaces resemble what makes Curry great. The Knicks guard has mastered the art of quick pull-ups, creative finishes, and off-the-dribble threes. His ability to score in clutch moments and take over games has drawn comparisons to Curry’s knack for big performances.

#1: Damian Lillard

Few players in NBA history can rival Curry’s shooting range, but Damian Lillard is one of them. Whether it’s his iconic playoff buzzer-beaters or his ability to pull up from 35 feet, Lillard’s confidence and shot-making ability are Curry-esque. While his playstyle is more power-driven compared to Curry’s finesse, his ability to dictate games with his shooting remains one of the closest comparisons to the two-time MVP.

