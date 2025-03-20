user
Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma divorced after 4 years of marriage

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma have finalized their divorce, ending their marriage that began in December 2020. The Bandra Family Court in Mumbai granted the divorce today.

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma have been granted a swift divorce after the Bombay High Court waived the mandatory six-month cooling-off period, allowing their mutual separation to be finalized.

Bandra Family Court  granted the divorce today, March 20, after the high court intervened on March 19 and waived the mandatory six-month cooling-off period for the couple. Family court had initially denied the couple's request, citing incomplete compliance with their settlement terms.

Chahal and Dhanashree, who married in December 2020 and separated in June 2022, had reportedly filed for divorce on February 5, 2024.

While the family court rejected their plea for an early divorce on February 20, the High Court ruled in their favor, considering their prolonged separation of over two and a half years and their mediated settlement, which includes a ₹4.75 crore alimony agreement.

Also read: Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma's divorce: Cricketer agrees to pay Rs 4.75 crore alimony; details here

The court acknowledged that Chahal had already paid ₹2.37 crore and that the remaining amount was scheduled for post-divorce settlement, as per their consent terms. Given this compliance, the High Court overturned the family court's decision and directed the family court to finalize the divorce decree by Thursday, ensuring minimal disruption to Chahal’s IPL commitments.

This ruling aligns with a 2017 Supreme Court judgment that allows courts to waive the cooling-off period in cases where reconciliation is not possible. With the decree now imminent, Chahal and Dhanashree have requested privacy as they move forward separately.

