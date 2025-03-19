Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma's divorce: Cricketer agrees to pay Rs 4.75 crore alimony; details here

Read Full Article

In a significant ruling, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his estranged wife, Dhanashree Verma, an exemption from the mandatory six-month cooling-off period required under Section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act for a mutual divorce.

Justice Madhav Jamdar, who presided over the case, directed the family court to expedite the divorce proceedings and issue a decree by Thursday, considering Chahal’s upcoming participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL), says Bar and Bench report.

Court considers prolonged separation and settlement compliance

The court’s decision factored in that Chahal and Verma had been living separately for over two and a half years. Additionally, the couple had reached a mediated settlement, including terms related to alimony payments, which the court found to be in compliance.

Under Section 13B(2) of the Hindu Marriage Act, couples seeking a mutual divorce must wait six months after filing their petition to explore reconciliation options. However, a 2017 Supreme Court ruling allows courts to waive this period if there is no possibility of reunion.

Family court's earlier refusal and High Court intervention

Chahal and Verma, who married in December 2020 and separated in June 2022, had jointly filed for divorce on February 5, 2024, requesting a waiver of the cooling-off period. However, the family court rejected their plea on February 20, citing only partial compliance with the settlement agreement.

The court noted that Chahal had yet to pay the full alimony amount of ₹4.75 crore, having transferred ₹2.37 crore so far. A report from the marriage counselor also indicated partial compliance with mediation efforts.

Following this, the couple approached the High Court, which ruled that the consent terms allowed for the remaining alimony to be paid after the divorce decree. Acknowledging full compliance with the agreement, the High Court overturned the family court’s decision and granted the waiver.

With the waiver approved, the family court is set to finalize the divorce decree by Thursday, bringing legal closure to Chahal and Verma’s marriage.





