Woman hacked to death in front of son in Bengaluru; cops suspect ex-husband of killing her

A case has been registered at the Electronic City police station and the police suspect her ex-husband Naveen and his friend Santosh of killing her.

In a shocking incident, a woman was hacked to death in front of her son, allegedly by her ex-husband and his aides in the outskirts of Bengaluru. The woman identified as 42-year-old Archana Reddy, a resident of Bellandur was returning in a car after casting her vote in Anekal for the gram panchayat election on Monday night when the incident took place.

The police are yet to nab the culprits in the case. A case has been registered at the Electronic City police station and the police suspect her ex-husband Naveen and his friend Santosh of killing her. According to police sources, the incident took place around 10:30 pm when Archana, who divorced Naveen around five to six years back, was traveling back home in a car.

The sources added, the couple had been fighting for some time over a land dispute and a case related to it was registered in Jigani Police station. A police officer said Archana had a house in Jigani, reported The Indian Express.

After her divorce over frequent fights, Archana shifted to Bellandur and was living with her son. On the fateful night, Archana had gone to Anekal to cast her vote for the gram panchayat election and Naveen was aware of it.

Archana and her son were traveling with their driver and when the car stopped at the Hosa Road signal, Naveen and his associates attacked her while her son and the driver managed to escape. Archana was attacked with machetes and knives, and was shifted to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared her dead.

Also read: Delhi youth thrashed for eloping, private part chopped by girl’s family