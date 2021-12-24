  • Facebook
    Delhi youth thrashed for eloping, private part chopped by girl's family

    Based on the youth's statement, the Rajouri Garden police station has opened an investigation into the kidnapping and attempted murder.

    Delhi youth thrashed for eloping private part chopped by girl family gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 24, 2021, 11:37 AM IST
    After their daughter ran away with a youth for a love marriage, irate family members abducted and beaten him in Delhi's Rajouri Garden neighbourhood. According to accounts, they also allegedly severed the youth's private portion and departed the scene by throwing it. The adolescent has been sent to Safdarjung Hospital, where his condition is severe. Based on his statement, the Rajouri Garden police station has opened an investigation into the kidnapping and attempted murder. According to the information, Raman, 22, resides in Raghuveer Nagar with his family. Raman met a girl from Sagarpur with distant kinship two years ago. Following that, the two had a love affair, although the girl's family was opposed to the relationship.

    The young girl then fled and arrived in Jaipur on December 21. They were married at a temple. After their wedding, they travelled to Delhi on December 22 and stayed in the Rajouri Garden neighbourhood. The girl's relatives became aware of the situation. Raman and his wife headed to Rajouri Garden police station. The cops summoned both parties, but the youths ignored the problem. However, the girl's housemates waited for her a short distance away from the police station.

    Also Read | Army jawan brutally beaten up by cops for not wearing mask in Jharkhand; video goes viral

    It is said that from there, the youth was kidnapped, abused, and his genitals were severed before he was placed on the banks of the Sagarpur drain. Following then, the police obtained information from bystanders. The young man was then taken to Safdarjung Hospital, which is still serious. In the case, Additional DCP Prashant Priya Gautam stated that the girl's family members had learned of their locations. They violently scooped up both of them, took them with them, and severely beat the young man. Based on the youth's statement, an FIR has been filed.

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2021, 11:37 AM IST
