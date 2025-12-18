Gurugram Police arrested Shaurya Mishra, a BJYM leader from Uttar Pradesh, for sharing a fake and communal post about a rape and murder that never happened. Despite a police warning, he did not delete the post.

The Gurugram Police have arrested Shaurya Mishra, a youth leader linked to Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Bharatiya Janata Party's youth wing, for allegedly sharing false and inflammatory content on social media about a crime that never took place. The case has drawn wide attention as it highlights the growing problem of misinformation and communal hate on digital platforms.

Police said the post falsely claimed that a Muslim youth had raped and murdered a Hindu girl in Gurugram, using misleading images and language that could disturb social harmony.

Who is Shaurya Mishra?

Shaurya Mishra, also known as Hariom Mishra, is a 25-year-old law graduate (LLB) from Charwa village in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh. On his social media profile on X, he describes himself as an advocate and district vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

Later, Varun Goel, general secretary of the Uttar Pradesh unit of BJYM, confirmed that Mishra indeed holds the position of vice president in Kaushambi district.

The fake post that triggered action

On December 9, Mishra shared a post on X that claimed a Hindu girl had been raped and murdered by a Muslim man in Gurugram. The post included objectionable and obscene images and described the alleged incident in a communal and divisive way, according to a report by The Print.

According to police, the incident described in the post never happened. There was no such crime reported anywhere in Gurugram.

As the post went viral, it raised concerns about law and order, with many users reacting strongly without checking the facts.

Police warning ignored

On 11 December, the Gurugram Police publicly replied to Mishra’s post on X. In their comment, they clearly stated that no such incident had occurred in Gurugram.

“The facts being circulated are completely false. Legal action may be taken for spreading false news,” the police warned.

Despite this direct warning, Mishra did not delete the post, which continued to circulate widely on social media.

Case registered by cyber crime police

On the same day, December 11, a written complaint was submitted to the Cyber Crime Police Station West, Gurugram. The complaint stated that objectionable content was being spread online in a way that hurt religious sentiments and disturbed social harmony.

Based on this complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. The charges include spreading fake news, sharing obscene material, and promoting enmity between religious groups.

Arrest from Uttar Pradesh

Under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) Priyanshu Diwan, a police team was formed to trace the accused.

The team was led by Inspector Sandeep Kumar, Station House Officer of Cyber Crime Police Station West, Gurugram. On 15 December, the police travelled to Kaushambi district in Uttar Pradesh and arrested Mishra.

He was brought back to Gurugram for questioning.

What police found during interrogation

During interrogation, Mishra admitted that he had copied the post from elsewhere and reposted it, even though he knew the content was objectionable and could hurt religious feelings.

Police said he was fully aware that the information was false, yet chose to share it.

The police also seized one mobile phone that was used to post the content.

Produced in court, sent to judicial custody

After his arrest, Mishra was produced before a local court in Gurugram on Tuesday. The court sent him to judicial lock-up.

Police spokesperson Sandeep Singh said such cases are treated very seriously.

“The accused deliberately misrepresented facts and used inappropriate content to spread hatred on religious lines. Such posts can create serious disturbances in society,” he said.

Officials noted that Mishra’s X account shows very heavy posting activity, sometimes 30 to 40 posts a day. Most of these posts allegedly target a particular religious community or spread rumours and misleading claims.

Police said this pattern was also considered while investigating the case.

The Gurugram Police have urged people to be careful and responsible on social media, especially when dealing with sensitive issues like crime and religion.

They warned that spreading unverified or false information can lead to serious legal consequences and damage social peace.

The case serves as a reminder that online actions can have real-world impact, and that freedom of expression does not allow the spread of hate or fake news.