'You're absolute No.1': Virat Kohli pens tribute to AB de Villiers after Hall of Fame induction; read letter

In a touching tribute to his fellow cricketer and close friend, Virat Kohli has penned an open letter to AB de Villiers on Wednesday after the South African batting legend was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. De Villiers, who enjoyed a prolific 14-year international career, is celebrated not only for his remarkable statistics but also for the profound impact he has had on the game and his teammates.

De Villiers, known affectionately as "Mr. 360" for his incredible shot-making ability, amassed over 20,000 international runs across all three formats. He set numerous records, including the fastest fifty, century, and 150 in ODI cricket, solidifying his status as one of the most destructive batsmen in cricket history. His induction into the Hall of Fame is a testament to his unique influence and contributions to the sport.

Apart from De Villiers, the ICC also inducted former India spinner Neetu David, who still holds the record for the best figures (8/53) by a woman in an individual Test innings, and England batting legend Alastair Cook in the Hall of Fame.

In his letter, Kohli expressed immense pride in being able to write to de Villiers on this momentous occasion. “You are thoroughly deserving of your place – after all, the Hall of Fame is a representation of your impact on the game, and yours has been truly unique,” Kohli stated.

Kohli reminisced about their time together playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), particularly recalling a thrilling chase against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2016. During that match, de Villiers showcased his unparalleled confidence by hitting Sunil Narine for a massive six, despite struggling to pick up the bowler's deliveries. Kohli vividly described this moment, saying, “You backed away to the leg side, Sunil follows you and you slog sweep him over square leg for a 94-metre six! I just remember saying to you, ‘you’re a freak!’”

Their chemistry on the field was palpable, with Kohli highlighting their unspoken understanding when running between the wickets. “We never called for runs. It’s a very difficult thing to explain practically but there is a feeling to it,” he wrote, emphasizing their instinctive partnership that often left fielders under immense pressure.

Kohli lauded de Villiers for his unwavering focus on the team, stating, “It was never about someone else. It was never about competing with another player. It was always about what impact you could create for the team.” He noted that de Villiers consistently rose to the occasion, often being the player to rescue his team in challenging situations.

Reflecting on de Villiers' mental approach, Kohli shared valuable lessons he learned from him, such as maintaining a positive mindset regardless of past performances. He praised de Villiers' adaptability, citing a 2015 Test match where de Villiers displayed remarkable restraint, facing 297 balls for 43 runs to help save the game for South Africa.

Kohli concluded his heartfelt letter by acknowledging the profound psychological impact de Villiers had on fans and fellow players alike. “A lot of players can have impressive numbers, but very few have an impact on the psyche of those watching. For me, that is the highest value you can have as a cricketer,” he wrote, celebrating de Villiers' lasting legacy in cricket.

“Congratulations, biscotti. You are one of the greatest players to ever play the game,” Kohli concluded, a fitting tribute to his friend’s illustrious career and achievements.

As AB de Villiers steps into the ICC Hall of Fame, his legacy is not only marked by his astounding records but also by the indelible impressions he left on his teammates and the sport itself. Virat Kohli’s letter encapsulates the essence of de Villiers’ influence on the game and highlights the camaraderie shared between two of cricket's most exceptional talents.

Read Virat Kohli's open letter to AB de Villiers here:

To AB,

It is an honour to be selected to write these words as you enter the ICC Hall of Fame.

You are thoroughly deserving of your place – after all, the Hall of Fame is a representation of your impact on the game, and yours has been truly unique.

People have always spoken about your ability, and rightly so. You are the most talented cricketer I have played with, the absolute number one.

But what truly stood out to me was your belief in that ability. You had a crazy amount of belief that you could execute whatever you wanted to on a cricket field, and you normally did. That is why you ended up being so special.

There is no better example in my mind than when we were batting together for RCB in Kolkata in 2016.

We were chasing 184 against an attack including Sunil Narine, Morne Morkel, Andre Russell and Shakib Al Hasan. You came in to join me with around 70 on the board and Narine was bowling.

You played and missed a couple and told me during a timeout that you weren’t picking him too well. I felt I was, so I remember telling you to give me the strike and I would try and hit boundaries off him.

In the first over Narine bowled after the timeout, I was ready at the non-striker’s end thinking you were definitely giving me a single. So, imagine my surprise when you back away to the leg side, Sunil follows you and you slog sweep him over square leg for a 94-metre six!

I don’t know what happened in the timeout to give you the belief you could do that. I just remember saying to you, “you’re a freak!”

If I have a lack of belief against someone, I’d just try and get off strike – but you hit him for a 94-metre six without picking the ball. That sums you up. You could just do things our minds were not ready to process, and then everyone thinks ‘how the hell did that happen?’.

That is just one of so many fond memories I have batting alongside you, times which provided some of the most fun I have had on a cricket field.

When we ran between the wickets, for example, we never called for runs. It’s a very difficult thing to explain practically but there is a feeling to it.

There was a complete understanding of where the ball was going and nothing needed to be said. Fielders were always under pressure when we were batting. I don’t ever remember missing a two with you or being in a position to be run out. It was amazing, as if we understood so perfectly that we were always on the same page.

Through my time playing with and against you, you always had a very clear understanding of how the game should be played and you never really veered from that, regardless of whether you were doing well or not.

It was never about someone else. It was never about competing with another player. It was always about what impact you could create for the team. In difficult situations, you were the man bailing out your team more often than not.

Your drive to want to be the guy to win the game for your team was tremendous and something I learned a lot from. I remember taking from you that it doesn’t matter what you have done in the last four games, it is about how you approach the game today. It is about always being positive, always taking the game on and finding a way to get the job done.

You were always completely in tune with the needs of the team, which made you one of the hardest players to make plans for when we were on opposing sides in international cricket.

Everyone remembers your attacking shots but you would adapt to the situation. Take 2015, in Delhi, when you faced 297 balls and made 43 trying to save the Test match.

There must have been a temptation at some stage to think ‘I’ve faced 200 balls, I need to hit a boundary’. But once you locked yourself into what the situation required, you just kept going on and on.

It all comes back to that belief in your ability. It wasn’t just about the crazy, extravagant shots. You had the ability to defend the ball and had belief in that defence. To play that way because South Africa needed you to do so is a classic example of the team player you were.

A lot of players can have impressive numbers but very few have an impact on the psyche of those watching. For me, that is the highest value you can have as a cricketer and that is what makes you so special.

You are in the Hall of Fame for the impact you have left on the game and I don’t think there is anything more special for a cricketer than to have that honour.

Congratulations, biscotti. You are one of the greatest players to ever play the game.

Virat

