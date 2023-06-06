WTC Final: India vs Australia rivalry has turned to respect, says Virat Kohli; ready for 'battle of equals'

Ahead of the WTC Final between India and Australia, prolific batter Virat Kohli has stated the team has earned the formidable Aussies' respect over the years and is geared up for the clash at The Oval, starting Wednesday.

The Indian Test squad, according to prolific batsman Virat Kohli, is no longer taken lightly in the traditional format after defeating mighty Australia twice in their own backyard. India defeated Australia by an identical 2-1 score in the Border-Gavaskar trophy competitions in 2018–19 and 2020–21, putting on a strong display of tenacity and determination.

"Rivalry was intense in the beginning, the environment was also very tense. But since we have won in Australia twice, the rivalry has turned into respect and we are not taken lightly anymore as a Test team," Kohli told Star Sports.

"We can feel that respect when we play against Australia, that 'they have beaten us twice in our own backyard back-to-back and it will be a battle of equals'," he added.

"There used be tension in the air which is not the case now. When you achieve a standing, make your presence felt in the ground no one takes you lightly," Kohli noted.

The World Test Championship final, which will begin on Wednesday, will include the familar rivals. The talismanic Indian batter claimed that because Australia rarely provides opportunities for their opponents to succeed, he is constantly driven to perform well against them.

"I understand that mindset that all 11 players are on the same page and they will look to capitalise on even an inch. So, my motivation increases against this team (Australia) that is so aware and competitive, I have to elevate my game. The motivation and drive they have, they won't let you comeback in the game. So I had to take my game to the next level," Kohli said.

The former India captain believes teams' ability to react to the circumstances will ultimately determine the outcome of the WTC final. At The Oval, Australia and India have both had difficulty. India only secured two victory in 14 games, compared to Australia's seven wins in 38 Test matches.

"I think The Oval will be challenging, we won't get a flat wicket and batters need to be cautious. We will need to concentrate on our focus and discipline," Kohli said.

"So you need to have the experience to play as per the conditions and we cannot go in with the expectation that The Oval pitch will play as it always has. So we have to adjust and adapt, we have only one match in a neutral venue so whoever adapts better will win the match. This is the beauty of the World Test Championship, two neutral teams with no home advantage, so it will be very exciting to see how both teams adapt to the situation," Kohli added.

India made a mistake by selecting two spinners in the inaugural World T20 Championship, which they lost to New Zealand. The circumstances were better for seamers. According to Kohli, playing in seaming conditions is all about striking a balance between scoring runs and protecting the excellent deliveries.

"Toughest part of playing in overcast and seaming conditions in England is understanding and choosing the balls that you need to hit. The balance between scoring runs and playing with a solid technique is very important. You can't walk out so much that you are just standing there to get out and you can't be over aggressive either," Kohli said.

"To get that balance right is the only way you can put pressure and it confuses the bowlers that the good ball is being respected and the bad balls are sent away, decision making becomes very crucial in that stage," the batting sensation added.