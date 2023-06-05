Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Revisiting the dynamic evolution of Test cricket jerseys as India don new look

    Test cricket jerseys are primarily white in colour with minimal design elements. However, in recent years, cricket has evolved and embraced new trends, adding patterns and coloured collars to the jerseys. 

    Modern-day cricket jerseys are known for their vibrant and eye-catching designs, often featuring bold colours, and various patterns aiming to create a visually appealing for the fast-paced nature of shorter formats of cricket.

    The inaugural World Test Championship in 2019 between India and New Zealand saw jersey numbers and names being introduced, which added some flavour to what was a bland-looking Test attire.

    The India vs Australia WTC Final at The Oval on June 7 will see the team debut the new Test cricket jersey, with the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and others sporting the three stripes for the very first time.

    Over the years, Test cricket jerseys have undergone various changes and evolutions. Here is a general overview of the evolution of test cricket jerseys:

    Early Years:
    During the late 19th and early 20th centuries, players wore traditional white attire. The jerseys were typically long-sleeved with buttoned-up shirts.

    Introduction of Team Logos:
    As test cricket progressed, teams started incorporating team logos on the jerseys. These logos were often embroidered or printed. The jersey continued to be predominantly white, with minimal design elements.

    Coloured Collars:
    In the 1970s and 1980s, teams began experimenting with coloured collars on their test cricket jerseys. These additions were often seen on the sleeves, collar, and chest areas. The colours were typically team-specific and helped differentiate one team's jersey from another.

     

    Sponsorship Logos, Player Names and Numbers:
    With the commercialization of cricket, teams started displaying sponsor logos prominently on their jerseys. The test jersey went through a significant change in 2019 during the inception of the World Test Championship, where names and numbers were added. This allowed viewers to easily identify and associate players with their respective numbers.

