India defeated England in a nail-biting semi-final at Wankhede, with Sanju Samson’s explosive 89 and Jacob Bethell’s fighting 105 lighting up the contest. The Gunners held their nerve to secure a spot in the T20 World Cup final.

India booked their place in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final after a dramatic win over England in the second semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The hosts posted a mammoth 253-7 in their 20 overs before restricting England to 246-7, clinching victory by seven runs.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sanju Samson was the star of India’s innings, smashing 89 off just 42 balls with eight fours and seven sixes. Ishan Kishan added a rapid 39, while Shivam Dube struck 43. Hardik Pandya’s late cameo of 27 from 12 balls and Tilak Varma’s 21 off seven ensured India crossed the 250 mark.

England’s bowlers struggled to contain the onslaught, with Jofra Archer conceding 61 runs in his four overs. Will Jacks and Adil Rashid picked up two wickets each, but India’s batting firepower proved too strong.

Bethell’s Heroics In Vain

England’s chase was powered by Jacob Bethell, who hammered 105 from 48 balls, including eight fours and seven sixes. He kept England in contention throughout, sharing crucial stands with Tom Banton and Will Jacks. Despite his brilliance, India’s bowlers held their nerve at the death.

Hardik Pandya was the pick of India’s attack, claiming two wickets for 38 runs. Jasprit Bumrah’s precision earned him the key scalp of Harry Brook, while Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh chipped in with one wicket each.

England’s late surge, highlighted by Jofra Archer’s explosive 19 off four balls, fell short as India closed out the match. The seven-run victory sends India into the final, where they will aim to lift the trophy on home soil.