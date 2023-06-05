Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Wasim Akram has key advice for Indian fast bowlers ahead of The Oval clash

    Pakistan legend Wasim Akram has shared a key piece of advice for Indian fast bowlers ahead of their clash against Australia in the WTC Final, starting on June 7, at The Oval.

    First Published Jun 5, 2023, 8:17 PM IST

    In the World Test Championship final against Australia, which begins on Wednesday, the Indian fast bowling unit must be patient and not get "carried away" with the new ball, according to Pakistani icon Wasim Akram.

    The 2021–2023 tournament cycle will conclude with the summit match, which will pit the global No. 1 team India against the runner-up Australia at The Oval in this city on June 7.

    Due to the players' involvement in the IPL, neither of the two sides has played Test cricket in the previous two months. The format change and switch from the white Kookaburra ball to the red Dukes will take place quickly.

    Akram thought that the Indian fast bowling attack, led by Mohammad Shami and including the cunning Mohammed Siraj as a sure starter, would employ shrewd field strategy.

    "These guys are experienced, and they shouldn't get carried away (with the new ball). We all know it swings for 10 to 15 overs, so don't give away extra runs in the first 10 to 15 overs as a fast bowler," Akram was quoted as saying by the ICC.

    "(Early on) don't get too excited if there is a bit of bounce as that is what the Australians want," he added.

    The Oval, which typically hosts a Test match late in the English summer, will host a game as early as the beginning of June for the first time in its 140-year history. As a result, the game is made even more exciting by the field and its circumstances, as well as the players' most recent tasks.

    "This pitch normally favours teams from the sub-continent, but whenever we toured here... it was always at the end of August or start of September. This one is in June, the square is different, fresh square, and the ball is different altogether as a Dukes," said Akram.

    While Cheteshwar Pujara, a key member of India's middle order, was the only member of his team to compete for Sussex in the County Championship, other Australians with recent experience of the conditions include Marnus Labuschagne, fast bowler Michael Neser, and even Steve Smith, who also played for Sussex.

