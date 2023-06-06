WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Nasser Hussain urges India to make bold selections for mega Oval clash

Nasser Hussain feels the spin duo offers India, batting depth in the WTC final against Australia but made it clear going with the two might not be the best option if conditions are rainy and wet.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain advised India to learn from their past errors and make the decisive move of excluding one of their top spinners from the playing XI for the World Test Championship final against Australia, if the conditions necessitate it.

He emphasised that the spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin did not make a significant impact during the previous edition when India suffered an eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand in a rain-affected final. Hussain urged India not to repeat the mistake as they aim to claim their first ICC title in a decade.

"I think India, as they showed in Australia, can win in any conditions," Hussain said on The ICC Review.

"It helps with the balance of their side if the weather is good and if the sun shines at The Oval, that they can go with their formula of two spinners, two seamers, and have (Shardul) Thakur as your third seamer.

"If you look back at the last World Test Championship, I think India read the conditions wrong. The lights were on on all five days, it was grey, it was miserable, it was cold. New Zealand didn't play a front-line spinner. India played two, and I think seam dominated, swing dominated.

"India have played some good cricket at The Oval. They beat England there last time in a really good game. I think it's a pretty fair venue."

Jadeja and Ashwin have scored eight Test hundreds between them, Jadeja scored a brilliant 104 in India's last red-ball match in England in 2022.

Hussain feels the spin duo offers India batting depth but made it clear going with the two might not be the best option if conditions are rainy and wet.

"I would go Jadeja and Ashwin, (for) batting depth. Then you can bat all the way down. Then you can play your best seamers," the 55-year-old former batter said.

"Jadeja bowled beautifully there against England last time. He held up an end. He got it reverse swinging for them because he hits the scuffy side of the ball as well when he bowls.

"But what they mustn't do if it's rainy and wet and damp and the lights are on and it's green, then they have to change the balance of their side, which they didn't do for the World Test Championship last time.

Hussain recommended assessing the conditions on the eve of the match and during the first morning, without hesitating to exclude one of the legendary spinners if the situation demands it. He emphasized that great bowlers usually excel in all conditions.

"I would really look at those conditions the day before and on that first morning and not be wary of leaving one of your legends out if conditions demand that. But great bowlers are usually great bowlers in all conditions."

The World Test Championship final is set to commence at The Oval on Wednesday where all the drama will unfold.