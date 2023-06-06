Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: 'Money is nice, but...' - Starc explains reason for not participating in IPL

    Ahead of the WTC Final, Mitchell Starc explains why he hasn't participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a long time. The veteran pacer has played only two editions of IPL for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 1:26 PM IST

    Premier Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has claimed he hasn't played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to extend his international career because he wants to play in 100 Test matches for his nation. Starc, who is gearing up for the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval beginning on Wednesday,  was a part of the 2021 T20 World Cup winning team and the 2015 ODI World Cup winning team.

    "To choose not to do certain things to prolong playing for Australia, I've tried to be smart about that," Starc, who has played only two editions of the IPL for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), told cricket.com.au.

    Also read: WTC Final: Countdown begins as India brace for Australian threat in nets; Kishan or Bharat decision pending

    "Yeah, the money's nice, but I'd love to play 100 Test matches. Whether I get there or not, I don't know, but that would be a nice one to tick off. Hopefully, there's a little bit left in me."

    Since making his Test debut in 2011, the left-arm bowler, 33, has played in 77 matches and has amassed 306 wickets at an average of 27.52. Additionally, he took 219 and 73 wickets in 110 ODIs and 58 T20s while playing.

    "To play three formats for over 10 years, it's been a lot of pain along the way, but I'm grateful I've gotten that far. Whilst I've tried to add to the bow, as soon as I lose air speed, there's going to be someone chasing me. Once that next left-armer is coming through, yeah, I'm sure I'll know when I know," Starc added.

    Also read: WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Is Team India under pressure to win an ICC Trophy? Rahul Dravid opens up

    The late Shane Warne even questioned Starc's status on the team due to his ugly performance over the past few years.

    "That (media criticism) might have bothered me a few years ago, but I've certainly settled on a happy place where it doesn't bother me anymore," he said.

    "If that's what people think, that's what they think if I'm the whipping boy sometimes, that's fine. I'm certainly more comfortable in my own skin. Perspective is everything, and one of the biggest contributors to perspective is going through those tough times," Starc concluded.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2023, 1:26 PM IST
