    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Controversial catch decision sparks frustration for Shubman Gill and Indian fans

    Shubman Gill takes a dig at the umpire through his social media platforms following the controversial catch decision on the fourth day of the WTC Final

    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

    Shubman displayed exceptional skills on the fourth day of the WTC Final until he nicked a delivery behind the stumps. Green managed to take a remarkable catch, just above the ground, although it sparked some controversy. The third umpire deemed it a legitimate catch, but there was frustration among a portion of Indian fans and Gill himself regarding the decision.

    After getting dismissed in the second innings of the World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final, India's opener Shubman Gill wore a disappointed expression as he made his way back to the dressing room. Scott Boland's delivery caught the outside edge of Gill's bat, carrying to slips where Cameron Green made a remarkable diving catch inches from the ground.

    The umpires referred the catch to the third umpire, Richard Kettleborough, who seemed convinced by the evidence that it was a clean catch. However, from certain angles, it appeared as though the ball may have touched the grass, despite Green's fingers being positioned beneath it.

    Also Read: WTC Final, IND vs AUS: India robbed, scream fans after Green's catch to dismiss Shubman Gill sparks debate

    The verdict did not go down well with Indians. Rohit Sharma, India captain, reacted with anger to the decision as he too felt that there was no conclusive evidence that it was a clean catch. A frustrated Gill went back to the dressing room after scoring a fluent 18 in the second innings. It was a big blow to Team India's chances in the chase of 444. 

    Following the conclusion of the fourth day of the match, Gill expressed his frustration at being dismissed in a contentious manner. Firstly, he shared a photo of the catch taken by Green on his Instagram stories, accompanied by a 'clap' emoji, conveying a sarcastic undertone. Subsequently, he took to Twitter and posted the same photo, complemented by two 'lens' emojis and a 'facepalm' emoji, reflecting his sentiments regarding the controversial catch.

    Take a look at Gill's social media activity after getting dismissed by Green's controversial catch:

