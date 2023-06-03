WTC Final: Australia's Labuschagne believes long county spell will help him against India, Ashes

The No. 1 ranked Test batter in the world, Marnus Labuschagne, has been preparing for the WTC final against India and the Ashes for the past two months while playing county cricket.

Marnus Labuschagne, a top Australian Test batsman, believes his extended stay with English county team Glamorgan has helped him adequately prepare for the difficulties leading up to the World Test Championship final against India, which begins June 7.

The No. 1 ranked Test batter in the world, Labuschagne, has been preparing for the WTC final and the Ashes for the past two months while playing county cricket. These prominent Australian cricketers are a part of the squad for the two assignments, including the Ashes.

Also read: WTC Final: After a gruelling IPL season, is a fatigued Indian squad ready to face a fresh Australian unit?

The 28-year-old, who amassed two centuries and 504 runs in eight innings, is convinced that he will perform well in the one-off Test match against India, which will begin on June 7 at The Oval.

"I have been coming back (to country cricket) for five years now," Labuschagne was quoted as saying by ICC. "It is just part of my normal routine of coming here. I love coming here, I love playing county cricket, I love the team at Glamorgan, I enjoy it so much otherwise I wouldn't be coming back," said Labuschagne.

The No. 3 batter's choice to spend more than two months in England may have been influenced by the fact that during the most recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India won 2-1 at home, he only managed to score one half-century.

"It just helps that this year is a Test Championship Final and Ashes year so it is very helpful for leading into the series," he said.

Also Read: WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Ahead of Ashes, Australia's Nathan Lyon says calls clash against India as 'grand final'

According to Labuschagne, having the No. 3 batting position comes with the obligation to play responsible innings in order to give the innings stability.

"Naturally, anyone that is batting No.3 for Australia is going to have responsibility," Labuschagne said.

"Even in 2019 (the last time in England for Ashes) it was my responsibility, it was my job to score runs and if I didn't score runs they (Australia team management) would find someone else to do my job and I don't think that changes," he said.

"It is about finding ways to score runs and contribute to the side in as many games as I can."

As David Warner, Steve Smith, and Cameron Bancroft were making their comebacks for their first Test tour following their bans as a result of the 2018 "Sandpaper-gate" affair in Cape Town, there was a lot of attention on Labuschagne during the 2019 Ashes series.

Indian bowlers will be tough with Dukes balls, says Labuschagne

Despite winning the Border-Gavaskar series because to the performance of their slow bowlers on spin-friendly surfaces, Labuschagne believes that India's speed bowlers will be a formidable force with the Dukes balls in the WTC final because the circumstances are anticipated to suit seam bowling.

For the WTC final, India has selected the pace trio of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, and Jaydev Unadkat. All-rounder Shardul Thakur may possibly be selected to play at The Oval.

Also Read: WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Don't pick Playing XI with pre-determined mindset: MSK Prasad to Team India

"Two months ago we played against India, so in terms of seeing them and knowing their actions and what they do we are pretty clear on that," said Labuschagne .

"With the Dukes ball in their hand they (Indian pace bowlers) are going to be able to showcase their skills a lot more," he opined.